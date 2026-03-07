ETV Bharat / state

BJP Conspiring To Divide Bengal By Striking Names Off Voter List, Alleges Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stages a sit-in to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state, in Kolkata, Friday, March 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of engineering a “conspiracy to divide Bengal,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today alleged that large-scale deletions from the voter list were part of a broader political design aimed at weakening the state and paving the way for administrative restructuring.

Speaking from the protest stage at the Metro Channel in central Kolkata's Esplanade area, where her party has been staging a sit-in since Friday against the revised electoral rolls, Banerjee claimed the BJP was “slyly attempting to divide Bengal” and trying to convert parts of Bengal and Bihar into a separate union territory.

“The BJP is conspiring to divide Bengal by striking names off the voter list,” Banerjee said. “They are trying to divide Bengal and turn parts of Bengal and Bihar into a Union Territory. But this conspiracy will fail. Bengal knows how to fight. Let them dare to touch Bengal once,” she warned the BJP from the sit-in demonstration dais. Criticising the BJP-led central government, she said: “If they go too far, we will topple the government in Delhi.”

Banerjee used the dais to announce that payments under the Yuva Sathi scheme would start reaching the bank accounts of eligible applicants from Saturday onwards.

Addressing a smart gathering on the second day at the dharna site, Banerjee also criticised the sudden changes of Governors in Bengal and Bihar and also referred to the abrupt decision of Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar Chief Minister and file nominations for Rajya Sabha.

Her remarks came shortly after former Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned, despite having around 20 months left in his tenure. Former intelligence officer and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as the state’s Governor.

“Ananda'babu (CV Ananda Bose) was removed. I know the reason, but I will not say it. Many people do not want Raj Bhavan to become the BJP’s party office or a place from where money transactions are carried out,” Banerjee said. “Jagdeep Dhankhar was also removed from here. What has he not done for the BJP? And what happened to him afterwards, we all know,” she added.

The Trinamool supremo reserved some of her harshest criticism for the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of operating without any political or ethical restraint.

“Those who are sitting in Delhi today have no morality. They are the grand-uncles of Muhammad bin Tughlaq,” she said, invoking the medieval ruler often used in political rhetoric to denote erratic governance.