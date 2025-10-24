ETV Bharat / state

Voter Deletion Scam: A Clear Picture Will Emerge In Two To Three Weeks, Says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

File photo of Priyank Kharge, who stated that they would coutner the ECI and BJP once a clear picture emerges. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that a clear picture about Congress's allegations about illegal deletion of names from the voters list of Aland assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district will emerge in two to three weeks.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said that the ongoing investigation into the case by the special investigation team (SIT) has brought out several startling details about the case, including how a few men who were tasked with deleting names were paid Rs 80 per application. "We are expecting that a clear picture will emerge in two to three weeks. After that, we will counter the Election Commission and the BJP with evidence and proof," he said.

After Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made an allegation that attempts were made to delete around 7,000 votes in Aland constituency months before the 2023 assembly elections, the Karnataka Government has set up an SIT to dig deep into the case. Earlier, the case was handled by the CID police.