Voter Deletion Scam: A Clear Picture Will Emerge In Two To Three Weeks, Says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge
The SIT brought out several startling details about the case, including how a few men tasked with deleting names were paid Rs 80 per application.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that a clear picture about Congress's allegations about illegal deletion of names from the voters list of Aland assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district will emerge in two to three weeks.
Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said that the ongoing investigation into the case by the special investigation team (SIT) has brought out several startling details about the case, including how a few men who were tasked with deleting names were paid Rs 80 per application. "We are expecting that a clear picture will emerge in two to three weeks. After that, we will counter the Election Commission and the BJP with evidence and proof," he said.
After Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made an allegation that attempts were made to delete around 7,000 votes in Aland constituency months before the 2023 assembly elections, the Karnataka Government has set up an SIT to dig deep into the case. Earlier, the case was handled by the CID police.
The SIT reportedly discovered that around 6,000 applications for the deletion of names from the voters' lists were filed online from a cyber cafe between December 2022 and 2023 without the knowledge of people whose names were sought to be deleted. The people who filed these applications were paid Rs 4.8 lakh at the rate of Rs 80 per application. This task was carried out by misusing documents submitted by people who approached the cyber centre for corrections in their Aadhaar, BPL and also to get birth and death certificates.
According to sources, the SIT officials so far have interrogated 30 people, including Ashfaq Mohammed, owner of the cyber centre. Ashfaq is said to have fled to Dubai.
The SIT recently raided the residences of former Aland MLA Shubhash Guttedar, his sons Harshananda and Santosh and their chartered accountant in connection with the case. Guttedar had lost to Congress candidate B R Patil in the 2023 assembly elections.