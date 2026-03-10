ETV Bharat / state

Research Underway To Protect National Assets From Corrosion Of Metal Structures

Thoothukudi: Research is underway to protect critical public infrastructure from corrosion and extend the lifespan of metal structures, a senior Union government scientist has said.

Speaking here at the convocation ceremony of the 2022 and 2025 batches at VOC Engineering College, affiliated to the Anna University, Principal Scientist Daniel Reynolds Joseph highlighted ongoing national research efforts in electrochemistry.

Joseph, who serves at the Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, attended the event as the chief guest and presented degrees to graduating students. Addressing the gathering, he said corrosion of metals remains a major challenge for infrastructure durability.

"We, at Cente's Department of Electrochemistry in Ramanathapuram district, are developing new technologies to ensure metals function for long periods without rusting. Our research also focuses on understanding why metals corrode and how the process can be prevented," he said.

Joseph noted that while metals such as aluminium, iron and copper are widely used in infrastructure, iron is especially vulnerable to rust. He cited the example of the sea bridge at Pamban Bridge, where constant exposure to saline sea air accelerates corrosion, including the rusting of steel reinforcements embedded within concrete.