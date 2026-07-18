In Boost To Kerala's Maritime Economy, Vizhinjam Port To Launch Full EXIM Operations From August 18
The starting of EXIM services will transform Vizhinjam from a transshipment hub into a full-fledged international cargo gateway
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam International Port, one of India's most ambitious maritime infrastructure projects, is set to begin full export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18.
As per a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, the commencement of EXIM services will transform Vizhinjam from a transshipment hub into a full-fledged international cargo gateway.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the first export container from the port as an official launch of commercial export-import operations. On the occasion, the state government will also host the 'Mission Samudra' Business Summit, bringing together global shipping companies, logistics firms, exporters, investors and industry leaders. The summit will showcase Kerala's maritime vision and formally launch the Mission Samudra initiative.
Developed as a public-private partnership between the Government of Kerala and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Port has become one of the world's fastest-growing container ports.
Within just 18 months of commercial operations, the port handled 2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). It has also received some of the world's largest container mother vessels.
The introduction of full EXIM services under the government's 100-day action plan is expected to reduce freight transportation costs, improve supply chain efficiency, strengthen India's export competitiveness, and attract fresh investments while generating employment opportunities.
The initiative aims to integrate ports, logistics infrastructure, manufacturing industries, inland waterways, and multi-modal transport networks to create a seamless trade ecosystem.
Vizhinjam, India's first deep-sea transshipment port and South Asia's first fully automated container port, will continue to function as an inclusive facility providing equal access to all shipping companies. The Chief Minister's Office said the development would further strengthen India's position in global maritime trade while driving economic growth in Kerala.
Read More: