ETV Bharat / state

In Boost To Kerala's Maritime Economy, Vizhinjam Port To Launch Full EXIM Operations From August 18

Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam International Port, one of India's most ambitious maritime infrastructure projects, is set to begin full export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18.

As per a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, the commencement of EXIM services will transform Vizhinjam from a transshipment hub into a full-fledged international cargo gateway.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the first export container from the port as an official launch of commercial export-import operations. On the occasion, the state government will also host the 'Mission Samudra' Business Summit, bringing together global shipping companies, logistics firms, exporters, investors and industry leaders. The summit will showcase Kerala's maritime vision and formally launch the Mission Samudra initiative.

Developed as a public-private partnership between the Government of Kerala and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Port has become one of the world's fastest-growing container ports.