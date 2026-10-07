ETV Bharat / state

Vivo Money Laundering Case: Delhi HC Allows Senior Executive To Travel To Bangkok

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted Harvinder Dahiya, a senior executive of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, accused in a money laundering case, to travel to Bangkok in Thailand from October 12 to 15 for business purposes.

A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta temporarily suspended the lookout circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the four-day trip. The court clarified that Dahiya will be subject to strict conditions to ensure his cooperation in the investigation and return to the country.

Dahiya will be required to submit a bail bond and security of a certain amount before embarking on the trip. This case pertains to Vivo money laundering case and has been on since 2022. The ED had raided 48 locations across the country in July 2022 along with 23 companies linked to Vivo.

The ED claimed a major money laundering racket was uncovered during the raids. Many Chinese citizens and Indian companies are involved in the case. According to the ED, Vivo illegally transferred funds worth approximately Rs 62,476 crore to China.