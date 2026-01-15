ETV Bharat / state

Dubai-Based Family Returns Home To Cast Vote In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Amid the ongoing general elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a family travelled all the way from Dubai to Pimpri-Chinchwad city solely to exercise their right to vote.

Speaking to the media, Vivek Tadka said that Pimpri-Chinchwad has witnessed significant development over the past few years. “The city has made rapid progress in roads, education, infrastructure and industrial growth. To ensure this development continues, it is essential to elect capable, honest and people-centric representatives. Voting is the most effective way to strengthen democracy,” he said.

Tadka spoke about educational progress, he recalled that he was a student of a municipal school in Kasarwadi and has now gone to Germany for higher education on a 100 per cent scholarship. “This shows the quality of education in municipal schools and the city’s overall development. Compared to such achievements, my journey from Dubai is insignificant,” he remarked.