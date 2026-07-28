Vital Bridge Across Chenab River In Jammu Kashmir's Doda Develops Cracks; PWD Engineer Blames 'Plaster Overlap'
The bridge across the Chenab river at Pul Doda developed cracks on Sunday night prompting authorities to close it for vehicular movement, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Jammu: A 25-year-old vital bridge across the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has developed cracks highlighting the rising flood waters in the Baglihar hydropower project reservoir upstream. A top engineer in the Public Works Department has blamed “overlap of plaster” for the bridge damage.
Authorities have closed the bridge across Chenab at Pul Doda area of the district, connecting Doda town and other adjoining areas on the northern banks of the river with Batote -Kishtwar national highway.
The cracks were seen on Sunday night prompting authorities to close the bridge for vehicles. On Monday morning, a team of the PWD reached the spot for inspection. The team informed the Design, Inspection and Quality Control (DIQC) wing in Jammu about the cracks. Later, another team led by Executive Engineer Amit Sharma reached the spot in the afternoon and had a detailed inspection of the bridge.
Talking to media persons, Sharma said that their team has done the required inspection and will be assessing the parameters taken.
"We are hopeful to prepare the report in two to three days and the same will be submitted to the higher authorities. As a precautionary measure, the bridge will remain closed for the traffic till the report is submitted and a decision is taken," the DIQC Executive Engineer said.
Meanwhile, PWD Doda Executive Engineer Anil Mehra told media persons that the cracks might not be structural but overlap of plaster. "But still the DIQC team will be assessing it and a report will be submitted after which a decision will be taken," he had said in the morning.
The bridge was constructed more than 25 years ago keeping in view the water level of river Chenab at the time into consideration. However, the rising water levels in the river in the subsequent years after construction of Baglihar hydroelectric power project is said to have damaged the bridge due to the discharges from the reservoir during floods.
Authorities have diverted traffic from Ganpat bridge situated a couple of kilometers away.
Read More: