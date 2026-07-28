ETV Bharat / state

Vital Bridge Across Chenab River In Jammu Kashmir's Doda Develops Cracks; PWD Engineer Blames 'Plaster Overlap'

Jammu: A 25-year-old vital bridge across the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has developed cracks highlighting the rising flood waters in the Baglihar hydropower project reservoir upstream. A top engineer in the Public Works Department has blamed “overlap of plaster” for the bridge damage.

Authorities have closed the bridge across Chenab at Pul Doda area of the district, connecting Doda town and other adjoining areas on the northern banks of the river with Batote -Kishtwar national highway.

The cracks were seen on Sunday night prompting authorities to close the bridge for vehicles. On Monday morning, a team of the PWD reached the spot for inspection. The team informed the Design, Inspection and Quality Control (DIQC) wing in Jammu about the cracks. Later, another team led by Executive Engineer Amit Sharma reached the spot in the afternoon and had a detailed inspection of the bridge.

Talking to media persons, Sharma said that their team has done the required inspection and will be assessing the parameters taken.