Visva-Bharati's 'Tweak' In Exam Schedule For RSS Wing's Test Sparks Row

The university issued a notification on December 11, saying, "The concerned Departments/Centres/Bhavanas shall ensure that no UG/PG semester-end examination will be held from January 29, 2026, to February 2, 2026. In case it has already been notified that some examination(s) would be held in the aforesaid period, such examination(s) shall be rescheduled, excluding the period and notified accordingly."

Visva-Bharati spokesperson Atig Ghosh said the semester examinations are not being cancelled. However, some internal scheduling around those dates may need to be adjusted. "We are a central university, and the Bharat Boudh exams are taking place across the country, with Visva-Bharati being just one of the centres. Many exams are held nationwide with higher education institutions chosen as centres. That has nothing to do with the academic schedule of the respective institute," Ghosh explained.

The central university departments were asked to revise exam schedules so that the Bharat Boudh IKS exam of an "external organisation" can be held on January 31, 2026, which has affected the previously planned schedule of internal semester exams, said a member of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association on Monday, requesting anonymity.

Bolpur: The alleged adjustment of a few semester examinations of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan to accommodate an all-India test conducted by a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in January 2026 has sparked a controversy.

The notification mentioned that this was required due to the Bharat Boudh IKS examination on January 31. "Bharat Boudh IKS is a transformative educational project of Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan, aimed at reconnecting youth with Bharatiya Knowledge Systems (BKS) through structured examinations, cultural integration and modern applications. It seeks to ignite pride, curiosity, and wisdom rooted in Bharat's rich intellectual traditions," states the website of the exam organisers. Vidya Bharati is the educational wing of the RSS.

Visva-Bharati will be one of the centres for the Bharat Boudh IKS exam. (ETV Bharat)

The development led to a debate among faculty and other stakeholders on why adjustments are being made for an external exam. The university earlier scheduled that internal semester exams of different departments will be held from January 7 to February 10. However, following this development, the departments will have to tweak their exam dates if they clash with the Bharat Boudh tests.

This directive has caused quite a stir. CPI(M) Birbhum district secretary Gautam Ghosh said, "Gurudev's (Rabindranath Tagore's) Visva-Bharati is now being run by the RSS. So it's natural that they will change the examination schedule according to their wishes. The Sangh wants to erase Rabindranath's ideals and increase its own power. We strongly protest this."

BJP Bolpur organisational district president Shyamapada Mandal said, "The matter is entirely Visva-Bharati's concern. They must have thought it was a good idea. Why so much objection to an examination being held? Educational institutions conduct examinations, and the Centre and Visva-Bharati do everything according to Gurudev's ideals. They will do so in this case as well."

The development led to a debate among faculty and other stakeholders. (ETV Bharat)

Trinamool Birbhum district spokesperson Jamshed Ali Khan said, "The RSS and BJP have done many things in Visva-Bharati before to erase Rabindranath's legacy. They didn't even keep Rabindranath's name on the plaque. Now, the current authorities are acting at their behest by cancelling their own examinations and conducting private examinations. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad of Visva-Bharati will raise its voice against this."

Shivajiprasad Mandal, a member of the state committee of RSS, said, "The main objective of the Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute is to instil a sense of Indian identity among the youth. The exams will be held not only at Visva-Bharati but across the country. Why is there so much reluctance or outcry regarding education? What is the objection to patriotism? Something good is happening, and everyone should support it."