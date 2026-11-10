UNESCO Recognises Visva-Bharati’s 307-Year-Old Mahabharata Manuscript
The palm-leaf manuscript of the Mahabharata’s Karna Parva has earned UNESCO recognition, renewing interest in Visva-Bharati’s manuscript collection and its study, reports Avisekh Dutta Roy.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Bolpur (Santiniketan): A 307-year-old palm-leaf manuscript containing the complete Karna Parva of the Mahabharata, preserved at Visva-Bharati University, has been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. University officials hope the recognition will encourage more research into the manuscripts held at its Lipika repository.
The manuscript runs to about 221 folios and was copied by Haricharan Sharma. It contains the Karna Parva, or the Book of Karna, one of the sections of the Sanskrit epic traditionally attributed to Vyasadeva. Lipika also holds manuscripts of other parvas of the Mahabharata.
Manuscripts of Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Kalhana’s Rajatarangini have also been inscribed in the regional register. At Visva-Bharati, the announcement has drawn renewed attention to a collection that includes works in Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Arabic, Persian and Odia.
Anup Kumar Santra, who is in charge of Visva-Bharati’s manuscript department, told ETV Bharat that other works from Lipika, including treatises on dramaturgy, had previously received UNESCO recognition.
“This is wonderful news. It will further encourage the study of manuscripts. Previously, other ancient manuscripts from Visva-Bharati’s collection have also received recognition from UNESCO; this time, it is the manuscript of the Karna Parva from the Mahabharata. Visva-Bharati’s manuscript department is exceptionally rich, manuscripts have been studied here for many years, and the collection includes works in various languages, all preserved with great care,” he explained.
The university, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, has stepped up efforts to preserve its centuries-old manuscripts following the announcement. The recognition comes after Santiniketan was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in September 2023.
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