ETV Bharat / state

UNESCO Recognises Visva-Bharati’s 307-Year-Old Mahabharata Manuscript

Anup Kumar Santra, who is in charge of Visva-Bharati’s manuscript department explains the manuscripts ( ETV Bharat )

Bolpur (Santiniketan): A 307-year-old palm-leaf manuscript containing the complete Karna Parva of the Mahabharata, preserved at Visva-Bharati University, has been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. University officials hope the recognition will encourage more research into the manuscripts held at its Lipika repository.

The manuscript runs to about 221 folios and was copied by Haricharan Sharma. It contains the Karna Parva, or the Book of Karna, one of the sections of the Sanskrit epic traditionally attributed to Vyasadeva. Lipika also holds manuscripts of other parvas of the Mahabharata.

Photographs showing the printed version of manuscript (ETV Bharat) Manuscripts of Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Kalhana’s Rajatarangini have also been inscribed in the regional register. At Visva-Bharati, the announcement has drawn renewed attention to a collection that includes works in Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Arabic, Persian and Odia. Anup Kumar Santra, who is in charge of Visva-Bharati’s manuscript department, told ETV Bharat that other works from Lipika, including treatises on dramaturgy, had previously received UNESCO recognition. Lipika Manuscriptorium, Rabindra Bhavana (ETV Bharat)