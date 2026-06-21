ETV Bharat / state

Visva Bharati University To Set Up 'Goat Unit', 100 Villages To Benefit

Bolpur: A goat rearing and research centre for advanced breeding technologies is being set up at Visva-Bharati's Pallishiksha Bhavana.

Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty announced this initiative at a programme of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman organised in the institute. Palli-Siksha Bhavana principal Subrata Mandal was also present on the occasion.

The project involves rearing not only the indigenous Bengal Black goats but various high-quality breeds, including Jamunapari and Barbari that are being brought in from Mathura. This initiative will enrich research activities while simultaneously enabling local farmers to benefit financially from goat rearing. This is the first time a 'Goat Unit' is being set up at the 'World Heritage' site of Visva-Bharati.

The announcement comes days after the 'Goshala' (cow shelter) at Visva-Bharati's Sriniketan was renovated. The milk produced here serves as a nutritional food source for the students of the ashram while the cow dung is utilised as organic fertiliser.

Goat rearing will commence at Visva-Bharati’s Sriniketan campus under the initiative of the Palli-Siksha Bhavana (Institute of Agricultural Sciences).