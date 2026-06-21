Visva Bharati University To Set Up 'Goat Unit', 100 Villages To Benefit
Visva Bharati University students will be able to conduct research while farmers will be helped in goat rearing, reports ETV Bharat's Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bolpur: A goat rearing and research centre for advanced breeding technologies is being set up at Visva-Bharati's Pallishiksha Bhavana.
Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty announced this initiative at a programme of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman organised in the institute. Palli-Siksha Bhavana principal Subrata Mandal was also present on the occasion.
The project involves rearing not only the indigenous Bengal Black goats but various high-quality breeds, including Jamunapari and Barbari that are being brought in from Mathura. This initiative will enrich research activities while simultaneously enabling local farmers to benefit financially from goat rearing. This is the first time a 'Goat Unit' is being set up at the 'World Heritage' site of Visva-Bharati.
The announcement comes days after the 'Goshala' (cow shelter) at Visva-Bharati's Sriniketan was renovated. The milk produced here serves as a nutritional food source for the students of the ashram while the cow dung is utilised as organic fertiliser.
Goat rearing will commence at Visva-Bharati’s Sriniketan campus under the initiative of the Palli-Siksha Bhavana (Institute of Agricultural Sciences).
Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Chakrabarty said, "Currently, there are no national-level research projects at Pallishiksha Bhavana. Therefore, after obtaining approval, I am establishing a 'Goat Unit' alongside the dairy facility. We will rear goat breeds that are well-suited to the local environment. This will facilitate research while also helping local farmers become self-reliant. We can provide them with goats to rear, thereby increasing their income. Additionally, we are setting up a cattle feed unit. Gradually, more developmental and research-oriented activities will be undertaken here."
According to officials, this initiative will offer multiple benefits. Students will have opportunities to conduct research, while local farmers will be engaged in goat rearing, fostering economic prosperity. As the goat population grows, the offsprings will be distributed among farmers in the 100 villages associated with Visva-Bharati, they said.
Alongside the Goat Unit, a cattle feed unit is also being established at Visva-Bharati. Students will be able to conduct research on various aspects, such as determining the types of feed that enhance the quality of milk (from both goats and cows) and improve the flavour of goat meat. A specific type of seed is being procured from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, to cultivate nutritious fodder for the goats and cattle. Notably, Visva-Bharati’s Rathindra Krishi Vigyan Kendra is a premier centre for agricultural science in India and has long been associated with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojana.
Legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore established Sriniketan in 1922 with the primary objective of fostering rural economy and social development. The aim was to enrich agriculture by integrating farming, animal husbandry, dairy production, healthcare, and technical education. A 'Goshala' was established at Sriniketan as part of this programme. Rathindranath Tagore, the poet's son and Visva-Bharati's first Vice-Chancellor, was primarily responsible for managing Sriniketan.
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