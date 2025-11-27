ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati University To Host UGC Conference On National Education Policy

Bolpur: A conference to promote the National Education Policy and deliberate ways to hone skills in education and trade will be held on Friday at the International Bangladesh Bhawan of Visva-Bharati University here.

As many as 377 universities and colleges of North-East India and vice-chancellors and working secretaries from 13 states of India will participate in the conference, to be held under the Vikas-2025 programme of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh and Joint Secretary of the University Grants Commission Avichal Raj Kapoor said it will be the first national-level conference on National Education Policy to be hosted by the varsity, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore and is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Universities and colleges from Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will participate in the one-day conference. Seven states of North-East India - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, will also participate in the event.