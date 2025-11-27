Visva-Bharati University To Host UGC Conference On National Education Policy
At least 377 university and colleges of North-East India and vice-chancellors and working secretaries from 13 states are slated to attend the conference.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Bolpur: A conference to promote the National Education Policy and deliberate ways to hone skills in education and trade will be held on Friday at the International Bangladesh Bhawan of Visva-Bharati University here.
As many as 377 universities and colleges of North-East India and vice-chancellors and working secretaries from 13 states of India will participate in the conference, to be held under the Vikas-2025 programme of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh and Joint Secretary of the University Grants Commission Avichal Raj Kapoor said it will be the first national-level conference on National Education Policy to be hosted by the varsity, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore and is a UNESCO world heritage site.
Universities and colleges from Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will participate in the one-day conference. Seven states of North-East India - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, will also participate in the event.
In addition, the Vice-Chancellors, Working Secretaries and Principals of universities and colleges of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will discuss the National Education Policy along with a total of 500 representatives from 377 universities and several colleges,
Dr M Jagadish Kumar, retired chairman of the University Grants Commission, will attend the conference as the chief guest. He had played a crucial role in formulating the National Education Policy. The speakers include Dr Nirmaljit Singh, retired chairman of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), and Prof Manish Jain, chairman of the University Grants Commission.
"This is the first time such a major event is being held at Visva-Bharati. The Prime Minister himself had announced that the National Education Policy has been successful. In addition to the discussions on it, there will be a discussion on the Business Academy Meet. We are grateful that the UGC has chosen our university for the event," said Ghosh.
