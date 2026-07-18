Visva-Bharati Students Launch Hunger Strike In Support Of Wangchuk
Displaying banners and posters featuring Wangchuk, the protestors contended that the government should have engaged in dialogue with the protesting students and sought a solution.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Students of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan on Saturday launched a hunger strike in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a fast at Jantar Mantar for 20 days demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the protest site and took him to a hospital in the morning, considering his rapidly deteriorating health condition.
The students have been staging a sit-in protest along the Santiniketan road adjacent to the university, displaying banners and posters featuring Wangchuk against the government's negligence in the education sector.
They contended that the government should have engaged in dialogue with the protesting students and sought a solution during these past 20 days. Many examinees have even contemplated ending their own lives due to the leak of the NEET exam question paper, they added.
Among the protesting students, Madhuja, Shashiranjan, Pritha, and Debayan said the way the government is suppressing this movement is unethical and unconstitutional.
"Many students have taken extreme steps because of the NEET question paper leak. Who will account for the value of their lives? Look at the state of the education system — why won't the Education Minister resign? Why didn't the government initiate a dialogue during these past 20 days?" they asked.
"If the government were truly concerned about students' lives, they would have found a solution. We are observing this hunger strike to protest against the system and have called upon everyone to join our movement," they added.
However, an underlying fear persists among the protesting students that the university authorities might take action against them. They claim that pressure is being exerted on the students on the hunger strike by various departments and administrative sections to derail the movement.
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