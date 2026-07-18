ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati Students Launch Hunger Strike In Support Of Wangchuk

Students of the Visva-Bharati University during the hunger strike on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Students of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan on Saturday launched a hunger strike in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a fast at Jantar Mantar for 20 days demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the protest site and took him to a hospital in the morning, considering his rapidly deteriorating health condition.

The students have been staging a sit-in protest along the Santiniketan road adjacent to the university, displaying banners and posters featuring Wangchuk against the government's negligence in the education sector.

They contended that the government should have engaged in dialogue with the protesting students and sought a solution during these past 20 days. Many examinees have even contemplated ending their own lives due to the leak of the NEET exam question paper, they added.