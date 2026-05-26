ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati Seeks Centre’s Approval To Set Up Medical College And Hospital In Santiniketan

Bolpur: Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan may soon introduce medical education as the university plans to establish a medical college and hospital within campus. The university authorities have approached the Central Government for approval for the project, which is proposed to be developed on the lines of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Visva-Bharati’s Acting Public Relations Officer Atig Ghosh said the Vice-Chancellor is making efforts to bring the project to the university.

“The Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati intends to establish a medical college and hospital here. Applications have already been submitted to the concerned authorities. The facility will improve healthcare access in the region and benefit our students academically as well,” he said.

The proposal comes amid long-standing concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities in Bolpur-Santiniketan. The issue has historical roots as Rabindranath Tagore himself reportedly had to travel to Kolkata for medical treatment due to the lack of advanced healthcare in Santiniketan.