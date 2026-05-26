Visva-Bharati Seeks Centre’s Approval To Set Up Medical College And Hospital In Santiniketan
Visva-Bharati’s Acting Public Relations Officer Atig Ghosh said the Vice-Chancellor is making efforts to bring the project to the university.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:21 AM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 3:27 AM IST
Bolpur: Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan may soon introduce medical education as the university plans to establish a medical college and hospital within campus. The university authorities have approached the Central Government for approval for the project, which is proposed to be developed on the lines of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Visva-Bharati’s Acting Public Relations Officer Atig Ghosh said the Vice-Chancellor is making efforts to bring the project to the university.
“The Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati intends to establish a medical college and hospital here. Applications have already been submitted to the concerned authorities. The facility will improve healthcare access in the region and benefit our students academically as well,” he said.
The proposal comes amid long-standing concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities in Bolpur-Santiniketan. The issue has historical roots as Rabindranath Tagore himself reportedly had to travel to Kolkata for medical treatment due to the lack of advanced healthcare in Santiniketan.
Over the years, several prominent residents of Santiniketan, including Tagore’s son Rathindranath Tagore, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, and noted writer Buddhadeb Guha, also had to leave the town for treatment during serious illness.
Visva-Bharati, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, was granted UNESCO World Heritage status on September 17, 2023. The proposed medical college would be another addition to the institution in West Bengal.
The university already runs Pearson Memorial Hospital and Dinabandhu Andrews Memorial Hospital, both of which could potentially be incorporated into the larger medical college and hospital project.
According to sources, the proposed facility is expected to have a minimum capacity of 200 beds. The hospital may be built on Visva-Bharati-owned land in the Moldanga area of Santiniketan and medical services are intended to be open to the public.
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