ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati Recruitment Irregularities: VC's No-Show Irks NCSC

Bolpur: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Visva-Bharati University vice-chancellor to appear before it in person and warned of issuing a formal summons if the situation recurs.

A letter communicating the same has been addressed to the VC Prabir Kumar Ghosh and the additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Higher Education.

Signed by NCSC assistant director Dinesh Vyas, the letter stated, "The Commission views the failure to appear on the scheduled date with great seriousness. Therefore, please ensure personal appearance at the next hearing."

"You are advised to strictly adhere to the Commission's directives and treat this matter with the seriousness it warrants. Under Article 338(8) of the Constitution of India, the Commission is vested with the powers of a civil court. By virtue of these powers, the Commission can summon individuals and demand the production of documents," the letter states.

Atig Ghosh, acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "No date has been fixed for the next hearing. Once it is communicated, Visva-Bharati will comply with whatever directives the Commission issues."