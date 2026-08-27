Visva-Bharati Recruitment Irregularities: VC's No-Show Irks NCSC
In a strongly worded letter, the Commission has warned Prabir Kumar Ghosh of issuing a formal summons by exercising its power vested by the Constitution.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Bolpur: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Visva-Bharati University vice-chancellor to appear before it in person and warned of issuing a formal summons if the situation recurs.
A letter communicating the same has been addressed to the VC Prabir Kumar Ghosh and the additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Higher Education.
Signed by NCSC assistant director Dinesh Vyas, the letter stated, "The Commission views the failure to appear on the scheduled date with great seriousness. Therefore, please ensure personal appearance at the next hearing."
"You are advised to strictly adhere to the Commission's directives and treat this matter with the seriousness it warrants. Under Article 338(8) of the Constitution of India, the Commission is vested with the powers of a civil court. By virtue of these powers, the Commission can summon individuals and demand the production of documents," the letter states.
Atig Ghosh, acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "No date has been fixed for the next hearing. Once it is communicated, Visva-Bharati will comply with whatever directives the Commission issues."
Ghosh was summoned to the NCSC headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged violation of the reservation norms during the recruitment for the post of assistant registrar.
In the recruitment notification, the assistant registrar post was reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. When one Sukhendu Majumdar was appointed to the post on June 8 of this year, allegations of gross irregularities in the process surfaced. It was claimed that government reservation policies were disregarded by the university authorities to favour a specific candidate.
Liton Biswas, an applicant for the post, alleged a lack of transparency in the recruitment process, stating that reservation rules were not followed. He further claimed that the university authorities failed to publish the marks obtained in the written and oral examinations or the final merit list. He also had written to NCSC on the matter.
Acting on the complaint, the Commission had sought an explanation from the secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education on June 30. Subsequently, the VC was directed to appear in person by 2 pm on August 20.
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