ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati Hosts First Global Trade Education Summit with Reliance, Tata, and Chinese Support

Over 75 multinational companies, including Reliance, Tata, ITC, and IBM, are participating in the two-day summit at the university’s Lipika Auditorium. Financial backing has come from major banks such as SBI, HDFC, Axis, Canara, and Bandhan Bank, alongside Belgium’s Zinc Associates, HURL, and notably, the Chinese Consulate in Kolkata.



Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar inaugurated the conference, joined by top officials from the Ministry of Higher Education and Chinese Consul General Scu Wei. “This initiative will open new pathways for talent, research, and employment,” said Majumdar, calling Visva-Bharati “a living legacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.”



Vice-Chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh emphasised that the event marks a “historic beginning” for the heritage university, with potential collaborations in art, science, and technology. Students from Kala Bhavan, Shilpa Sadan, and other departments are engaging directly with industry leaders, while cultural performances added a touch of Tagorean spirit to the proceedings.



Students from several buildings and departments of Visva-Bharati, including Kala Bhavan, Shilpasadan, and Science Department, participated in this business-education conference. Authorities hope that from this two-day conference, Visva-Bharati can attract investment and donations from companies in various fields, such as industry, arts and science. Besides, there will be employment opportunities for students.