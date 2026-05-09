ETV Bharat / state

Visva-Bharati Authorities To Petition New State Govt For Control Of Historic Santiniketan Road

Bolpur: Visva-Bharati authorities are preparing to petition the new state government to reclaim the road situated in front of the historic Prayer Hall. Previously, the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had transferred this vital road—spanning approximately 3 kilometres—to Visva-Bharati, only to subsequently take it back.

Mamata Banerjee had reclaimed the road following complaints that the Visva-Bharati authorities were obstructing its use by locals and residents of the ashram. However, the Visva-Bharati authorities have consistently maintained—from the very beginning—that the heritage buildings and sculptures lining both sides of this road within the 'World Heritage' site of Santiniketan are being damaged by heavy vehicular traffic and congestion.

Atig Ghosh, the officer-in-charge of Public Relations at Visva-Bharati, said, "We will undertake these tasks gradually.” A crucial road, spanning nearly 3 kilometrs, extends from Santiniketan Road, passing directly in front of the Taldhwaj. Flanking both sides of this road are a host of historic landmarks. Additionally, the area features sculptures created by the renowned artist Ramkinkar Baij. Consequently, heavy vehicular movement or pollution resulting from traffic congestion on this road poses a direct threat to these historic, ancient buildings, sculptures, and architectural structures.

In 2017, acting upon a request from Visva-Bharati's then-acting vice-chancellor, Swapan Kumar Datta, the then Trinamool Congress government had formally handed over this vital road to the institution. Subsequently, Bidyut Chakraborty was appointed as the permanent vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati. Allegations soon surfaced that locals and ashram residents were frequently being obstructed from using this road for their commute.

In response to these grievances, the ashram residents of Santiniketan collectively submitted a written petition to the then Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.