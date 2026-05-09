Visva-Bharati Authorities To Petition New State Govt For Control Of Historic Santiniketan Road
Visva-Bharati holds the distinction of being the world's only operational university to be recognised as a 'World Heritage site' by UNESCO.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:21 AM IST
Bolpur: Visva-Bharati authorities are preparing to petition the new state government to reclaim the road situated in front of the historic Prayer Hall. Previously, the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had transferred this vital road—spanning approximately 3 kilometres—to Visva-Bharati, only to subsequently take it back.
Mamata Banerjee had reclaimed the road following complaints that the Visva-Bharati authorities were obstructing its use by locals and residents of the ashram. However, the Visva-Bharati authorities have consistently maintained—from the very beginning—that the heritage buildings and sculptures lining both sides of this road within the 'World Heritage' site of Santiniketan are being damaged by heavy vehicular traffic and congestion.
Atig Ghosh, the officer-in-charge of Public Relations at Visva-Bharati, said, "We will undertake these tasks gradually.” A crucial road, spanning nearly 3 kilometrs, extends from Santiniketan Road, passing directly in front of the Taldhwaj. Flanking both sides of this road are a host of historic landmarks. Additionally, the area features sculptures created by the renowned artist Ramkinkar Baij. Consequently, heavy vehicular movement or pollution resulting from traffic congestion on this road poses a direct threat to these historic, ancient buildings, sculptures, and architectural structures.
In 2017, acting upon a request from Visva-Bharati's then-acting vice-chancellor, Swapan Kumar Datta, the then Trinamool Congress government had formally handed over this vital road to the institution. Subsequently, Bidyut Chakraborty was appointed as the permanent vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati. Allegations soon surfaced that locals and ashram residents were frequently being obstructed from using this road for their commute.
In response to these grievances, the ashram residents of Santiniketan collectively submitted a written petition to the then Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
Following the receipt of these complaints, on December 28, 2020—during an administrative meeting held at the Bolpur Gitanjali Auditorium—Mamata Banerjee announced the decision to reclaim the road from Visva-Bharati. Immediately following this directive, the state Public Works Department (PWD) installed signage boards along the road. The BJP leadership had vocally opposed this decision.
Subsequently, the Visva-Bharati authorities wrote to the state government on multiple occasions, appealing for the transfer of the road. However, these appeals met with no response. This was largely because the rift between the state government and Visva-Bharati’s then-vice-chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty, had widened significantly over various issues. This conflict, stemming from their estrangement, repeatedly made headlines in the media.
Visva-Bharati holds the distinction of being the world's only operational university to be recognised as a 'World Heritage site' by UNESCO. Consequently, Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh is now preparing to write to the new state government.
Ghosh said he would request the transfer of this crucial road. This information has been gathered from sources within Visva-Bharati. The demand for the road's transfer is expected to be formally submitted to the state government immediately following the formation of the new cabinet, with the aim of ensuring the preservation and protection of the buildings and sculptures situated on both sides of the road.