Visitors Throng Red Fort Ever Since Monument Reopens After Delhi Blast

Visitors gathered outside Red Fort premises ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Red Fort, which opened to tourists after a five-day closure following the blast near Lal Quila Metro Station, recorded a large number of visitors on Sunday. Even though the Mughal-era monument remains shut on Monday for maintenance, many people were seen standing outside the premises, taking selfies. On November 10, a car exploded near Gate 1 of the metro station in the evening. The metro station, Red Fort and the adjoining areas were shut as enhanced security checks and movement restrictions were imposed. Five days later, the Red Fort opened amid heightened security with a huge number of paramilitary forces and police personnel deployed at the premises. Couple taking selfie outside the monument (ETV Bharat) ETV Bharat spoke to some of the visitors who had gathered here this morning. They condemned the incident but said they have complete faith on the security agencies and Delhi Police.