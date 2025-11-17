Visitors Throng Red Fort Ever Since Monument Reopens After Delhi Blast
The Lal Quila Metro Station, Red Fort and areas adjoining it were shut following the Delhi car blast on November 10.
New Delhi: Red Fort, which opened to tourists after a five-day closure following the blast near Lal Quila Metro Station, recorded a large number of visitors on Sunday. Even though the Mughal-era monument remains shut on Monday for maintenance, many people were seen standing outside the premises, taking selfies.
On November 10, a car exploded near Gate 1 of the metro station in the evening. The metro station, Red Fort and the adjoining areas were shut as enhanced security checks and movement restrictions were imposed. Five days later, the Red Fort opened amid heightened security with a huge number of paramilitary forces and police personnel deployed at the premises.
ETV Bharat spoke to some of the visitors who had gathered here this morning. They condemned the incident but said they have complete faith on the security agencies and Delhi Police.
Savita, a resident of Delhi, had visited the Red Fort with her family. However, since it was a Monday, they were not allowed inside the premises. She said despite the blast she is not afraid to come here as they are confident of the security measures brought in place by the Delhi Police.
Shivputra, who had come from Bengaluru for a Delhi tour, said the government would take strict action against those behind the blast. "Terrorism is not against a particular religion, but against humanity. The world must unite against terrorism," he said adding, he was not afraid to go to any part of Delhi.
Parthusen Chaudhary, who had come to visit Delhi from Kolkata, said he was having a great time touring Delhi. "The police and security agencies are doing a great job," he said.
Echoing the same, Shubhendu Bhattacharya, who had come to visit the Red Fort along with his companions, said police have handled the situation very well. The government would take strict action against terrorism, he added.
