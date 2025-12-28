ETV Bharat / state

Visitors Flock To Savour Traditional, New Dishes At 26th Avarekai Mela In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Garden City witnessed a festive atmosphere on Saturday as the 26th edition of the Avarekai Mela was inaugurated at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi.

Several visitors gathered here to taste a wide range of dishes prepared using avarekai, a seasonal nutritious bean closely associated with the city and its surrounding regions. This legume is known for its aroma, nutty flavour and use in dishes, particularly winter.

Visitors tasted dishes prepared using avarekai (ETV Bharat)

From early morning, long queues were seen at food counters, especially for 'avarekai dosa', which emerged as the most popular item at the mela. Apart from traditional preparations, visitors were also drawn to new experiments such as 'avarekai kunafa' and 'avarekai momos'. Farmers, food enthusiasts and families from different parts of the city spent the day sampling dishes and interacting with growers who had brought fresh produce to the venue.

Long queues were seen infront of food stalls (ETV Bharat)

B R Vasudev Murthy, a farmer from Basantapalya in Magadi taluk, said 'avarekai sambar' eaten with 'ragi mudde' was his favourite. “There are many dishes here, but the real taste of avarekai comes out when it is cooked as sambar,” he said, sharing his experience with visitors.