Visitors Flock To Savour Traditional, New Dishes At 26th Avarekai Mela In Bengaluru
Avarekai Mela brought food, farming and community to a single platform, reflecting Bengaluru’s close ties with its agrarian roots.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Garden City witnessed a festive atmosphere on Saturday as the 26th edition of the Avarekai Mela was inaugurated at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi.
Several visitors gathered here to taste a wide range of dishes prepared using avarekai, a seasonal nutritious bean closely associated with the city and its surrounding regions. This legume is known for its aroma, nutty flavour and use in dishes, particularly winter.
From early morning, long queues were seen at food counters, especially for 'avarekai dosa', which emerged as the most popular item at the mela. Apart from traditional preparations, visitors were also drawn to new experiments such as 'avarekai kunafa' and 'avarekai momos'. Farmers, food enthusiasts and families from different parts of the city spent the day sampling dishes and interacting with growers who had brought fresh produce to the venue.
B R Vasudev Murthy, a farmer from Basantapalya in Magadi taluk, said 'avarekai sambar' eaten with 'ragi mudde' was his favourite. “There are many dishes here, but the real taste of avarekai comes out when it is cooked as sambar,” he said, sharing his experience with visitors.
Deputy CM Supports Local Farmers
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the mela and interacted with farmers, organisers and the public. Speaking at the venue, he said avarekai grown in and around Bengaluru should find recognition beyond the region. “Such melas help create awareness and demand. Encouraging it is our responsibility,” he said.
Recalling his personal connection with the bean, Shivakumar said avarekai was once a winter crop but is now available throughout the year. He made special reference to avarekai grown in Magadi, from where he hails. “This crop grows mainly in the soil around Bengaluru. It should be promoted and valued for what it offers to farmers and consumers,” he said.
He also spoke about a newly developed machine by a university that can shell avarekai efficiently without wastage, calling it a useful step for farmers and traders.
Shivakumar said events like the Avarekai Mela benefit both city residents and farmers by creating livelihood opportunities and ensuring fair prices for local produce. “Our food, culture and farming history are linked. People should come, taste these dishes and support local growers,” he said.
He acknowledged the efforts of the Vasavi Institute for organising the mela over the years and invited citizens to make use of the platform. He also extended New Year wishes, hoping it would bring strength and happiness to people’s lives.
Responding to questions from the media, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified that the state government would provide sites and houses to eligible poor families. He said land-related issues and encroachments in the city were being addressed through peaceful means. “There is no bulldozer culture here. We are handling matters without creating fear or confusion,” he said.
The Avarekai Mela continues to remain a space where food, farming and community come together, reflecting Bengaluru’s close ties with its agrarian roots.
