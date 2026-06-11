Visiting Himachal's Wildlife Sanctuaries And National Parks Gets Costlier Under New Rules
Himachal Pradesh has revised charges for wildlife tourism, photography, filming, drone operations and research activities under amended conservation rules.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Shimla: Visiting wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in Himachal Pradesh for tourism, photography, film shooting, drone operations and research activities will now become more expensive, following a comprehensive revision of charges by the Forest Department.
The move aims to regulate the growing number of activities in protected wildlife areas and strengthen conservation management. According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant, the Wildlife (Protection) Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2026, have come into force across the state with immediate effect.
Under the revised framework, separate fee structures have been prescribed for tourists, photographers, filmmakers, researchers and drone operators. However, the use of mobile phone cameras will continue to remain free of charge.
Entry Fee Hiked For Tourists
According to the notification, Indian citizens entering wildlife sanctuaries and national parks for tourism, photography, or other permitted purposes will have to pay Rs 300 per day for the first three days. Thereafter, the fee will increase to Rs 500 per day for every additional day.
Foreign nationals will be charged Rs 600 per day for the first three days and Rs 1,000 per day for every subsequent day. School students will be entitled to a 50 per cent concession on the prescribed fee, while children below five years of age will be allowed free entry.
The Forest Department has also introduced separate charges for vehicles entering wildlife areas. Light vehicles will be charged Rs 1,000 per day, while heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,000 per day. A revised fee structure has also been notified for professional photography and videography.
Indian citizens using professional still cameras will be required to pay Rs 625 for the first three days, followed by an additional charge of Rs 125 per day thereafter. For foreign nationals, the charges have been fixed at Rs 1,250 for the first three days and Rs 250 per day thereafter.
The notification clarifies that these charges will apply only to professional cameras. Visitors using mobile phone cameras will not be required to pay a separate fee, as mobile photography will be included in the entry fee.
Drone Operations Restricted, Prior Approval Mandatory
The Forest Department has made it clear that prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden will be mandatory for operating drones in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. Any drone operation without approval will remain strictly prohibited.
For drone usage, Himachal Pradesh government departments and agencies will be charged Rs 10,000 per day for the first three days. Other government agencies will have to pay Rs 30,000 per day during the same period.
Private agencies, media organisations, non-governmental organisations and freelance photographers will be charged Rs 50,000 per day for the first three days. The notification further states that these charges will increase after the initial three-day period.
For Film Shooting
Film shooting and cinematography activities in wildlife areas will also attract significantly higher charges under the amended rules. Indian citizens using cinema cameras will be required to pay Rs 12,500 per day for the first three days and Rs 18,500 per day thereafter. Foreign nationals will be charged Rs 25,000 per day for the first three days and Rs 37,500 per day for subsequent days.
For feature films and documentaries, private agencies will have to pay either Rs 10,000 per day or Rs 60,000 per week. Government agencies undertaking similar productions will be charged Rs 6,000 per day or Rs 35,000 per week.
Research Activities Also Brought Under Revised Fee Structure
The revised rules also prescribe charges for scientific studies and research activities conducted in wildlife areas. Indian researchers will have to pay Rs 100 per day, while foreign researchers will be charged Rs 500 per day.
In addition, annual licence fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 75,000 have been prescribed for research scholars, universities, government institutions, private researchers and foreign organisations undertaking research-related activities in protected wildlife zones.
The Forest Department has further clarified that all prescribed fees must be deposited in advance as a lump-sum payment before undertaking any activity in wildlife sanctuaries or national parks.
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