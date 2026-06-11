ETV Bharat / state

Visiting Himachal's Wildlife Sanctuaries And National Parks Gets Costlier Under New Rules

New wildlife rules mandate prior approval for drone operations and prescribe higher charges for several activities in protected areas. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Shimla: Visiting wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in Himachal Pradesh for tourism, photography, film shooting, drone operations and research activities will now become more expensive, following a comprehensive revision of charges by the Forest Department.

The move aims to regulate the growing number of activities in protected wildlife areas and strengthen conservation management. According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant, the Wildlife (Protection) Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2026, have come into force across the state with immediate effect.

Under the revised framework, separate fee structures have been prescribed for tourists, photographers, filmmakers, researchers and drone operators. However, the use of mobile phone cameras will continue to remain free of charge.

Entry Fee Hiked For Tourists

According to the notification, Indian citizens entering wildlife sanctuaries and national parks for tourism, photography, or other permitted purposes will have to pay Rs 300 per day for the first three days. Thereafter, the fee will increase to Rs 500 per day for every additional day.

Foreign nationals will be charged Rs 600 per day for the first three days and Rs 1,000 per day for every subsequent day. School students will be entitled to a 50 per cent concession on the prescribed fee, while children below five years of age will be allowed free entry.

The Forest Department has also introduced separate charges for vehicles entering wildlife areas. Light vehicles will be charged Rs 1,000 per day, while heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,000 per day. A revised fee structure has also been notified for professional photography and videography.

Indian citizens using professional still cameras will be required to pay Rs 625 for the first three days, followed by an additional charge of Rs 125 per day thereafter. For foreign nationals, the charges have been fixed at Rs 1,250 for the first three days and Rs 250 per day thereafter.

The notification clarifies that these charges will apply only to professional cameras. Visitors using mobile phone cameras will not be required to pay a separate fee, as mobile photography will be included in the entry fee.

Drone Operations Restricted, Prior Approval Mandatory