Winter Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly With Discussion On Vision 2047

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Chaudhary presented the outline of Chhattisgarh Vision 2047 on the first day of the winter session of the Legislative Assembly here.

For the first time, the session will operate in a completely paperless format.

The inaugural day was set apart by a special discussion on Chhattisgarh Vision 2047. However, with the absence of Congress legislators, only BJP members initiated discussions with no Question Hour scheduled on Sunday. The debate was focused exclusively on the long-term developmental roadmap under the banner of Developed India 2047.

Chaudhary said the state government is committed to realise to the vision of a developed India and a developed Chhattisgarh. The Finance Minister informed the House that the state government purchases 21 quintals of paddy from every farmer for Rs 3,100 per quintal. "The money is being transferred to the bank accounts of farmers after they sell their produce within the stipulated timeframe. We are working to further improve the paddy procurement process," he said.

Choudhary informed the House that the government is extending the benefits of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana to 70 lakh women in the state.