Winter Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly With Discussion On Vision 2047
Finance Minister OP Chaudhary highlighted the achievements of the state government and the roadmap ahead.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Chaudhary presented the outline of Chhattisgarh Vision 2047 on the first day of the winter session of the Legislative Assembly here.
For the first time, the session will operate in a completely paperless format.
The inaugural day was set apart by a special discussion on Chhattisgarh Vision 2047. However, with the absence of Congress legislators, only BJP members initiated discussions with no Question Hour scheduled on Sunday. The debate was focused exclusively on the long-term developmental roadmap under the banner of Developed India 2047.
Chaudhary said the state government is committed to realise to the vision of a developed India and a developed Chhattisgarh. The Finance Minister informed the House that the state government purchases 21 quintals of paddy from every farmer for Rs 3,100 per quintal. "The money is being transferred to the bank accounts of farmers after they sell their produce within the stipulated timeframe. We are working to further improve the paddy procurement process," he said.
Choudhary informed the House that the government is extending the benefits of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana to 70 lakh women in the state.
The Minister said the state government is developing social infrastructure for the benefit of society. "The government is making arrangements to ensure that benefits of development reach the lowest rung of society. We are working to convert kutcha houses into pucca ones," he said.
Chaudhary said the PM Awas Yojana project was stalled during Congress' regime in the state. "For five years, houses under PM Awas Yojana could not be allocated, affecting approximately 1.8 million people. As soon as we came to power, we began to allocate houses to beneficiaries under the scheme. Our goal is to build 24 lakh houses," he said.
Chaudhary informed the House that the state government has been focusing on information and technology. "The government is striving to ensure that the benefits of technology reach every village of the state", he said.
The Minister further said the state government is promoting organic farming in Bastar. "Our objective is to move farmers towards traditional farming. Around 70 per cent of farming done in Dantewada district is organic. We want this figure to increase further," he said.
The winter session of the Assembly will continue till 17. This is the first time that the session will be held from the new Assembly building that too on Sunday.
