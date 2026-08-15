Visakhapatnam Woman Sets Guinness World Record with 47,617 Hand-Knitted National Flags
The flags, made from wool instead of plastic, were displayed over a stretch of 12.18 km in Visakhapatnam on August 7, according to the organisers.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: A women's empowerment initiative--Mahila Manovikasam--in Visakhapatnam has entered the Guinness World Records after Madhavi Suribhatla led a team of 330 women in knitting and displaying 47,617 national flags.
The flags, made from wool instead of plastic, were displayed over a stretch of 12.18 km in Visakhapatnam on August 7, according to the organisers.
The achievement is Madhavi's ninth personal world record.
Madhavi runs an online group called ‘Mahila Manovikasam’, through which she trains women in handicraft and encourages them to use their creative abilities for personal development and social initiatives.
Her team has previously organised a variety of programmes, including scarf displays, sculpture-making activities, Christmas decorations, Hanuman Chalisa recitations and Teachers' Day events.
18 Months Of Preparation, 330 Women And 47,617 flags
The latest initiative was inspired by the call for people to display the national flag in every household as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
Madhavi chose wool instead of plastic for the flags, citing concerns over the environmental impact of plastic flags. She trained a group of women to knit the flags and organised the large-scale record attempt.
Over a period of 18 months, 330 women prepared 47,617 flags.
The organisers said the flags were displayed in accordance with Guinness World Records guidelines over a distance of 12.18 km, exceeding the previous record of 11 km held by a team from the Netherlands. The event was held in Visakhapatnam on August 7.
For Madhavi, the record is part of a broader effort to encourage women to develop their artistic and practical skills.
Through Mahila Manovikasam, she has been bringing women together for creative activities and community programmes, using art and handicrafts as tools for empowerment.
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