ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam Woman Sets Guinness World Record with 47,617 Hand-Knitted National Flags

The flags were displayed in accordance with guidelines over a distance of 12.18 km, exceeding the previous record of 11 km held by a team from the Netherlands. ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: A women's empowerment initiative--Mahila Manovikasam--in Visakhapatnam has entered the Guinness World Records after Madhavi Suribhatla led a team of 330 women in knitting and displaying 47,617 national flags.

The flags, made from wool instead of plastic, were displayed over a stretch of 12.18 km in Visakhapatnam on August 7, according to the organisers.

The achievement is Madhavi's ninth personal world record.

Madhavi runs an online group called ‘Mahila Manovikasam’, through which she trains women in handicraft and encourages them to use their creative abilities for personal development and social initiatives.

Her team has previously organised a variety of programmes, including scarf displays, sculpture-making activities, Christmas decorations, Hanuman Chalisa recitations and Teachers' Day events.