ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam Murder Case: Woman Killed In Friend’s House, Body Dismembered And Burnt

The accused allegedly transported the victim’s body in a trolley bag before dismembering and disposing of it. ( File/ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Sensational details are coming to light regarding the recent murder of Mounika in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. New facts surfaced during the interrogation of the accused, Ravindra, who was taken into three-day police custody in Gajuwaka.

Initially, the police suspected that Mounika's murder had taken place within the very apartment complex where Ravindra resided. However, it has now emerged that he actually killed the young woman inside a friend's house; he then transported the body from there to his own apartment in a trolley bag, where he proceeded to dismember it.

The gruesome murder took place on the night of March 29.

Absence Of Mounika In CCTV Footage Sparks Further Investigation

Ravindra, an aircraft technician in the Navy, had met Mounika through a dating app. He allegedly murdered her following a dispute between the two. The accused initially told the police that on March 29 this year, he had picked Mounika up from Marripalem on his bike and taken her to his flat, where he killed her after an argument ensued. However, CCTV footage showed no record of Mounika ever entering Ravindra's flat in LV Nagar.

When investigators pursued how Mounika could have been murdered without entering the flat, the accused finally revealed the truth. It emerged that a friend of Ravindra lived just a short distance from his own flat. On the morning of the murder, the friend left for duty at a pharmaceutical company at 7 AM. Ravindra took the house keys, picked up Mounika, and went to that location.