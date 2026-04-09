Visakhapatnam Murder Case: Woman Killed In Friend’s House, Body Dismembered And Burnt
New details reveal the woman was murdered in a friend’s house. Her body was shifted in a trolley bag and was stored in a fridge.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Sensational details are coming to light regarding the recent murder of Mounika in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. New facts surfaced during the interrogation of the accused, Ravindra, who was taken into three-day police custody in Gajuwaka.
Initially, the police suspected that Mounika's murder had taken place within the very apartment complex where Ravindra resided. However, it has now emerged that he actually killed the young woman inside a friend's house; he then transported the body from there to his own apartment in a trolley bag, where he proceeded to dismember it.
The gruesome murder took place on the night of March 29.
Absence Of Mounika In CCTV Footage Sparks Further Investigation
Ravindra, an aircraft technician in the Navy, had met Mounika through a dating app. He allegedly murdered her following a dispute between the two. The accused initially told the police that on March 29 this year, he had picked Mounika up from Marripalem on his bike and taken her to his flat, where he killed her after an argument ensued. However, CCTV footage showed no record of Mounika ever entering Ravindra's flat in LV Nagar.
When investigators pursued how Mounika could have been murdered without entering the flat, the accused finally revealed the truth. It emerged that a friend of Ravindra lived just a short distance from his own flat. On the morning of the murder, the friend left for duty at a pharmaceutical company at 7 AM. Ravindra took the house keys, picked up Mounika, and went to that location.
Pressing Down On Her Throat with His Knee
Fearing that taking Mounika to his own flat would reveal his marital status and escalate the conflict, Ravindra instead presented his friend’s house as his own. An argument broke out between them, and when Mounika began screaming, he tried to silence her by covering her mouth. He then pressed down on her throat with his knee, leading to her death.
Unaware of the crime, his friend had no knowledge that the murder had taken place in his house. After leaving the body there, Ravindra walked about 100 metres back to his flat. He returned with a large trolley bag, placed the body inside it, and transported it back to his flat.
Police investigations revealed that he purchased knives, a floor wiper, and dustbin liners online. He then dismembered the body, separating the hands, head, and other parts inside the bathroom, stored them in a refrigerator, and later disposed of the remains by pouring petrol and burning them in a cashew orchard.
Upon the conclusion of his police custody, Ravindra was produced before the court and remanded to Central Prison. Gajuwaka CI Parthasarathi said on Wednesday that further custody of the accused would be sought if required.
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