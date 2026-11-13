ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam CII Summit: Reliance, Greenko Among Major Investors As Andhra Secures Rs 5.84 Lakh Crore Commitments On Day 1

Representatives of the company 'Greenko' and officials exchanging agreement documents in presence of CM Chandrababu Naidu ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government has attracted investment commitments worth Rs 5.84 lakh crore on the first day (Thursday) of the two-day CII partnership summit in Visakhapatnam, which will possibly generate employment for nearly 1.07 lakh people in the state across various sectors.

Marking a major boost to the state's industrial and economic development, a total of 73 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed worth Rs 5,35,113 crore, while 15 Government Orders (GOs) were issued for previously approved investment proposals, bringing in an additional Rs 49,242 crore and taking the total investments to Rs 5,84,335 crore.

Major companies, including Reliance Industries Limited, Kia India Private Limited, Greenko Energies Pvt Limited, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, are among the major investors. CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan presenting a painting to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the conference stage. Also seen in the picture are Union Minister Rammohan Naidu and Minister Lokesh. (ETV Bharat) INVESTMENTS ACROSS VARIOUS SECTORS (a) General Manufacturing: Through 23 MoUs and five Government Orders, investments totaling Rs 3,57,386 crore have been secured, creating employment opportunities for 44,838 people. Agreements have been signed with the government for the following investments: Reliance Industries Limited will invest Rs 2.73 lakh crore in East Godavari district; Rashmi Metallurgical Industries Private Limited would invest Rs 18,500 crore in Srikakulam district; while JSW will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Kadapa. (b) Renewable Energy: The renewable energy sector attracted investments amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore through seven MoUs and five GOs. Various organisations have entered into agreements, which is expected to generate 16,600 jobs. Greenko Energies Private Limited will invest Rs 45,000 crore across various districts; CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited will invest Rs 41,000 crore; and the Megha Group will invest Rs 36,000 crore in the Krishna district. (c) Automobiles And Electric Vehicles: Four MoUs have been signed in the automobiles, spare parts and EV sectors, involving investments totalling Rs 21,285 crore, which are expected to generate employment for 13,600 people. Under these agreements, Kia India Private Limited will invest Rs 18,878 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district; Hero MotoCorp Limited would invest Rs 1,457 crore in Tirupati district; and MNL Solutions Pte Ltd will invest Rs 750 crore in Prakasam district.