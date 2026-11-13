Visakhapatnam CII Summit: Reliance, Greenko Among Major Investors As Andhra Secures Rs 5.84 Lakh Crore Commitments On Day 1
The investment commitments received on opening day of the Visakhapatnam summit stood at a whopping Rs 5.84 lakh crore, marking big boost for Andhra Pradesh.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government has attracted investment commitments worth Rs 5.84 lakh crore on the first day (Thursday) of the two-day CII partnership summit in Visakhapatnam, which will possibly generate employment for nearly 1.07 lakh people in the state across various sectors.
Marking a major boost to the state's industrial and economic development, a total of 73 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed worth Rs 5,35,113 crore, while 15 Government Orders (GOs) were issued for previously approved investment proposals, bringing in an additional Rs 49,242 crore and taking the total investments to Rs 5,84,335 crore.
Major companies, including Reliance Industries Limited, Kia India Private Limited, Greenko Energies Pvt Limited, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, are among the major investors.
INVESTMENTS ACROSS VARIOUS SECTORS
(a) General Manufacturing:
Through 23 MoUs and five Government Orders, investments totaling Rs 3,57,386 crore have been secured, creating employment opportunities for 44,838 people. Agreements have been signed with the government for the following investments: Reliance Industries Limited will invest Rs 2.73 lakh crore in East Godavari district; Rashmi Metallurgical Industries Private Limited would invest Rs 18,500 crore in Srikakulam district; while JSW will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Kadapa.
(b) Renewable Energy:
The renewable energy sector attracted investments amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore through seven MoUs and five GOs. Various organisations have entered into agreements, which is expected to generate 16,600 jobs. Greenko Energies Private Limited will invest Rs 45,000 crore across various districts; CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited will invest Rs 41,000 crore; and the Megha Group will invest Rs 36,000 crore in the Krishna district.
(c) Automobiles And Electric Vehicles:
Four MoUs have been signed in the automobiles, spare parts and EV sectors, involving investments totalling Rs 21,285 crore, which are expected to generate employment for 13,600 people. Under these agreements, Kia India Private Limited will invest Rs 18,878 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district; Hero MotoCorp Limited would invest Rs 1,457 crore in Tirupati district; and MNL Solutions Pte Ltd will invest Rs 750 crore in Prakasam district.
(d) Chemicals And Petrochemicals:
Investments worth Rs 19,995 crore have come through six MoUs, creating employment opportunities for 3,127 people. This includes an investment of Rs 13,500 crore by GAIL (India) Limited in Srikakulam district, Rs 3,000 crore by NAN Magnetech Private Limited in Nellore district, and Rs 1,800 crore by NAN Siliox Greenmet Private Limited in Tirupati district.
(e) Food Processing:
Investments worth Rs 4,770 crore were secured through five MoUs and two Government Orders, with the projects expected to generate employment for 2,847 people. As per the agreements, Rs 2,500 crore would be invested by SLN Coffee Private Limited in Nellore district, Rs 1,127 crore by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (via a GO), and Rs 400 crore by Sri Vasudha Foods Private Limited in Anantapur district.
(f) Electronics And Semiconductors:
Fabrique Private Limited (a joint venture between Analog and MEIL) has assured an investment of Rs 4,300 crore, providing employment to 10,000 people.
(g) Aerospace, Defence And Other Sectors:
Eight agreements and two GOs have led to investments worth Rs 3,406 crore, creating 3,180 jobs. Key investments include Rs 800 crore by Astrowaves Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in Sri Sathya Sai district, Rs 500 crore by Vajrashakti Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in Nellore district, and an investment of Rs 500 crore by Aditya Precitech Ltd. for a facility dedicated to missiles, loitering munitions, and drones (facilitated via a Government Order).
This apart, investments worth Rs 8,193 crore have been secured through 19 MoUs and one Government Order (GO). Various organisations have entered into agreements to invest in sectors including textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, industrial parks, logistics, the circular economy, tourism, ports, shipbuilding and marine, footwear, and skill development, government sources said.