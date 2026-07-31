ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam Auto Driver Held For Killing Woman, Dumping Body In Trolley Bag In Odisha's Rayagada

Visakhapatnam: A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Visakhapatnam has been arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly murdering a young woman, stuffing her body into a trolley bag and abandoning it in a secluded area in Rayagada district in Odisha after she reportedly pressured him to marry her.

The accused, identified as Bolisetti Suresh, a resident of Durga Nagar under Kancharapalem police station limits in Visakhapatnam, was taken into custody by the Odisha Police with the assistance of the Andhra Pradesh Police.

According to investigators, Suresh was already married to a woman of his choice, who is currently pregnant. A few months ago, he befriended a young woman who survived by begging at railway stations and bus stands. After learning that she had no family support, he brought her home to help care for his pregnant wife.

Police said the two later developed an intimate relationship. The woman subsequently gave birth to a baby girl on March 24. She later began insisting that Suresh marry her and allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship to his family if he refused. Frequent quarrels reportedly followed.

On the morning of July 15, the woman went to Suresh's house and confronted him. During the altercation, Suresh allegedly assaulted her, resulting in her death.