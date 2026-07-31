Visakhapatnam Auto Driver Held For Killing Woman, Dumping Body In Trolley Bag In Odisha's Rayagada
The accused, identified as Bolisetti Suresh, a resident of Durga Nagar, was taken into custody by Odisha Police with the assistance of Andhra Pradesh Police.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Visakhapatnam has been arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly murdering a young woman, stuffing her body into a trolley bag and abandoning it in a secluded area in Rayagada district in Odisha after she reportedly pressured him to marry her.
The accused, identified as Bolisetti Suresh, a resident of Durga Nagar under Kancharapalem police station limits in Visakhapatnam, was taken into custody by the Odisha Police with the assistance of the Andhra Pradesh Police.
According to investigators, Suresh was already married to a woman of his choice, who is currently pregnant. A few months ago, he befriended a young woman who survived by begging at railway stations and bus stands. After learning that she had no family support, he brought her home to help care for his pregnant wife.
Police said the two later developed an intimate relationship. The woman subsequently gave birth to a baby girl on March 24. She later began insisting that Suresh marry her and allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship to his family if he refused. Frequent quarrels reportedly followed.
On the morning of July 15, the woman went to Suresh's house and confronted him. During the altercation, Suresh allegedly assaulted her, resulting in her death.
Investigators said he then stuffed the body into a trolley bag, travelled to Gnanapuram railway station, boarded an Intercity Express train and reached Rayagada in Odisha by around 6.30 PM. He allegedly dumped the trolley bag in a deserted area within the jurisdiction of the Chandili Police Station before boarding another train and returning to Visakhapatnam the same night.
Three days later, local residents alerted police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the abandoned trolley bag. The police recovered the woman's decomposed body and launched an investigation.
Using technical evidence, including mobile phone tower locations and call data records, investigators traced the movements of the accused and identified Suresh as the prime suspect.
On Thursday, a team from the Odisha Police reached Visakhapatnam, took Suresh into custody with the assistance of the Kancharapalem police and transported him to the Chandili Police Station for further investigation.
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