ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam And Vijayawada Metro Projects: Centre Forwards DPRs For Financial Appraisal

Amaravati: In a crucial development, the Centre has forwarded the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for metro projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to the relevant division for financial appraisal. Plans are underway to establish a metro network spanning 84.63 kilometres across both cities in the first phase, with a massive investment of Rs 21,616 crore.

In Visakhapatnam, the metro link connecting the Steel Plant to key areas of the city will facilitate easier commuting for employees and the general public. In Vijayawada, the corridor extending from Gannavaram will strengthen public transport connectivity between the airport and the city's major residential and commercial areas.

Soon after its formation, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh submitted the DPRs to the Centre. Following some objections and suggestions, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) gave its nod for financial appraisal.

These two projects will be executed under the joint venture (JV) model, where the Union and the state governments will contribute 20% each to the funds and the remaining 60% will be raised from financial institutions. Some foreign banks have shown interest in providing the loans.

Visakhapatnam is an emerging hub for industry, IT, and tourism, while Vijayawada serves as a key centre for commerce, transportation, and administration.