Visakhapatnam And Vijayawada Metro Projects: Centre Forwards DPRs For Financial Appraisal
Plans are underway to establish a metro network spanning 84.63 kilometres across both cities in the first phase, with an investment of Rs 21,616 crore.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Amaravati: In a crucial development, the Centre has forwarded the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for metro projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to the relevant division for financial appraisal. Plans are underway to establish a metro network spanning 84.63 kilometres across both cities in the first phase, with a massive investment of Rs 21,616 crore.
In Visakhapatnam, the metro link connecting the Steel Plant to key areas of the city will facilitate easier commuting for employees and the general public. In Vijayawada, the corridor extending from Gannavaram will strengthen public transport connectivity between the airport and the city's major residential and commercial areas.
Soon after its formation, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh submitted the DPRs to the Centre. Following some objections and suggestions, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) gave its nod for financial appraisal.
These two projects will be executed under the joint venture (JV) model, where the Union and the state governments will contribute 20% each to the funds and the remaining 60% will be raised from financial institutions. Some foreign banks have shown interest in providing the loans.
Visakhapatnam is an emerging hub for industry, IT, and tourism, while Vijayawada serves as a key centre for commerce, transportation, and administration.
The introduction of metro rail services in these cities would not only reduce the strain on road transport but also boost urban economic activities. Instead of urban development being concentrated in a single area, new growth centres are likely to emerge along the metro corridors.
The government has already granted in-principle approval to the metro rail corporation to initiate the tendering process for up to 40% of the project cost. Once the financial assessment of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) is completed and the Central Government issues its decision, the foundation for the first phase of works will be laid.
As part of the project, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) survey has commenced along Bandar Road and Eluru Road, as well as in Gannavaram and Penamaluru in Vijayawada.
Approximately 80 acres of land are required for the two-corridor metro rail project for facilities such as a coach depot and metro stations.
Teams from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and revenue officials are jointly conducting the SIA survey. Once this is completed, the district administration will issue a notification for land acquisition.
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