ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam and Tirupati Zoos In Andhra Pradesh To Be Modelled On Singapore's Mandai Model

Visakhapatnam and Tirupati zoos in Andhra Pradesh to be modelled on Singapore's Mandai ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Wildlife and Environment Conservation Committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly has sent its recommendations to the state government to develop the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam and the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati along the lines of Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Members have suggested the government gets a consultant to take this plan forward. It also directed the government needs to raise at least ₹3 crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds which can be utilised for the maintenance of each zoo, annually. Development of Visakha Zoo The committee members also stated, approximately ₹50 lakh annually should be raised from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which can represent the North Andhra region for the development of Visakha Zoo. Among the recommendations made, the committee stated, "Visakha Zoo, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, the beach, and Kailasagiri should be developed into a single integrated tourism circuit. A foot-over bridge or an underpass should be constructed to connect the zoo with the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary." Development of Tirupati Zoo