Visakhapatnam and Tirupati Zoos In Andhra Pradesh To Be Modelled On Singapore's Mandai Model
The Legislative Assembly committee has recommended allotment of CSR funds of rupees three crore annually for each zoo.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Amaravati: The Wildlife and Environment Conservation Committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly has sent its recommendations to the state government to develop the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam and the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati along the lines of Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
Members have suggested the government gets a consultant to take this plan forward. It also directed the government needs to raise at least ₹3 crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds which can be utilised for the maintenance of each zoo, annually.
Development of Visakha Zoo
The committee members also stated, approximately ₹50 lakh annually should be raised from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which can represent the North Andhra region for the development of Visakha Zoo.
Among the recommendations made, the committee stated, "Visakha Zoo, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, the beach, and Kailasagiri should be developed into a single integrated tourism circuit. A foot-over bridge or an underpass should be constructed to connect the zoo with the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary."
Development of Tirupati Zoo
The committee has stated, at least ₹3 crore in funds should be allocated annually by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Along with it, "Free bus services to the Tirupati Zoo should be provided. Ticket counters for the zoo should be set up at various locations in Tirupati and Tirumala, and guides too should be appointed to help the tourists visiting the zoo. Adequate publicity should be undertaken at various locations in Tirupati and Tirumala to promote zoo tourism."
The members have also directed, initiatives such as toy train facilities and public-private partnership projects should be encouraged in the zoo.
Encouraging visits by Tirumala pilgrims
Tirupati is more popular as pilgrimage town, as over 90,000 pilgrims visit Tirumala on a daily basis. While only four percent of these pilgrims visit the zoo. The committee members noted, "Measures must be taken to increase the number of visitors."
There are many challenges that the zoo is currently facing and these have been noted. A large section of the zoo's 13-kilometre-long boundary wall has collapsed, and the water supply to the park is inadequate. Although the Visakhapatnam Zoo houses 1,404 animals and birds, there is only one veterinarian and one assistant available to care for them. Out of the 81 sanctioned posts for the zoo, 59 remain vacant.
"An additional ₹6 crore annually is required for the maintenance of the Visakhapatnam Zoo, and an extra ₹1 crore annually for the Tirupati zoo," noted the members. They have suggested, people need to be encouraged to adopt the animals, thereby individual contribution would help the zoo overcome financial hurdles.
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