Virtual 'Aadhaar' For Buildings In Hyderabad Coming Soon: GHMC To Create Digital Repository Of Properties
The online database of the buildings will have Property Tax Uniform Numbers (PTIN), electricity connection details and other details of the individual buildings.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a bid towards digitisation of revenue records and improvement in urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) is creating a database of buildings across the city that will serve as a virtual Aadhaar for the properties.
It is understood that the database based on the the Geographical Information System(GIS) will be linked to a QR based GIS application where a digital repository about the buildings including building permission, Property Tax Uniform Numbers (PTIN), electricity connection details, trade license, and other details will be available. The owner can log in to the GHMC website with his unique number and can directly apply for tax assessment, tax revision, and other services related to his house or shop.
The digital database of the properties will do away with the manual framework and shift the governance to map-based repository. The GHMC has decided to prepare a 2D map of the city through a GIS survey and a 3D map of the city based on Google Street View maps. The tender process has also been started in this regard. Once the records are digitised, a unique ID and QR code will be allotted to every building under the jurisdiction of GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations.
According to official data, there are an estimated 23 lakh buildings under the old GHMC jurisdiction while as the number under merged municipalities and corporations is 7 lakh. The municipal bodies collect an annual property tax of Rs 2,700 crore from the buildings while an estimated 34 lakh buildings are yet to be brought under the tax slab.
