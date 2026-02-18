ETV Bharat / state

Virtual 'Aadhaar' For Buildings In Hyderabad Coming Soon: GHMC To Create Digital Repository Of Properties

An aerial view of heavy traffic jam on road leading from Mozamjai market to old city Hyderabad ( File/ANI )

Hyderabad: In a bid towards digitisation of revenue records and improvement in urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) is creating a database of buildings across the city that will serve as a virtual Aadhaar for the properties. It is understood that the database based on the the Geographical Information System(GIS) will be linked to a QR based GIS application where a digital repository about the buildings including building permission, Property Tax Uniform Numbers (PTIN), electricity connection details, trade license, and other details will be available. The owner can log in to the GHMC website with his unique number and can directly apply for tax assessment, tax revision, and other services related to his house or shop.