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Viral Video Shows Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Partially Stripped By Bouncers Of Guwahati Nightclub

According to a security guard working at the building housing the club, the woman had visited the pub with some friends.

Viral Video Shows Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Partially Stripped By Bouncers Of Guwahati Nightclub
Representational image. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:41 AM IST

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Updated : October 3, 2026 at 12:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: A woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers of a nightclub in Guwahati following a brawl, with a purported video of the incident going viral on social media on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area late on Thursday night. Police could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

The video, which PTI could not independently authenticate, showed the woman being beaten while lying on the floor of a building's parking lot. Another woman is later seen coming to her rescue.

According to a security guard working at the building housing the club, the woman had visited the pub with some friends.

"We were told that she hit a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club. This angered the other bouncers, and they brought her downstairs and assaulted her," he said. The bouncers also allegedly partially stripped the woman, he alleged.(More details are awaited)

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Last Updated : October 3, 2026 at 12:56 AM IST

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WOMAN STRIPPED GUWAHATI NIGHTCLUB
GUWAHATI NIGHTCLUB STRIPPING

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