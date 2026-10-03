ETV Bharat / state

Viral Video Shows Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Partially Stripped By Bouncers Of Guwahati Nightclub

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers of a nightclub in Guwahati following a brawl, with a purported video of the incident going viral on social media on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area late on Thursday night. Police could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

The video, which PTI could not independently authenticate, showed the woman being beaten while lying on the floor of a building's parking lot. Another woman is later seen coming to her rescue.