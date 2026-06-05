Viral Video Shows Dalit Youth Hung Upside Down in Well Over Theft Suspicion In Haryana’s Hansi; Police Launch Probe
According to the youth, he was pulled out, beaten with sticks, and made to confess under pressure.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:56 AM IST
Hansi: A shocking video showing a young Dalit man being hung upside down in a well after being accused of stealing a motor pump has gone viral on social media, prompting a police investigation into the incident in Sorakhi village of Haryana, police said.
The shocking incident occurred at Sorakhi village in Hansi. In the video, the youth is seen hanging upside down in a well with his feet tied. The youth, who has appeared to be weeping and wailing in distress, is accused of stealing a motor pump.
According to locals, he is a resident of Sorakhi village. The youth, who denied the allegations of theft, is admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hansi. While being hospitalised, he said that he had gone to the fields to relieve himself.
Some people chased him, thinking he was a thief, and hanged him from a well. According to the youth, he was pulled out, beaten with sticks, and made to confess under pressure. He claimed the police saved him. Now, he called for justice and demanded severe consequences for his attackers. He said he is from a Dalit family, while those villagers are upper caste.
Meanwhile, Ramchandra, the village leader’s representative, said a farmer found the youth trying to steal a motor pump linked to a solar panel. Moreover, there had been a series of thefts in nearby fields recently, leaving the farmers angry.
Locals said another young man was accompanying the victim at the time of the incident. The accomplice managed to flee the scene; the victim was apprehended by the villagers, they said.
Pavitra Singh, the SHO (Station House Officer) of the Bass Police Station, said he received a copy of the complaint. An investigation is currently being conducted. “In this context, the most critical question that arises is: if an individual was suspected of theft, the matter should have been reported to the police. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Treating an accused person in such a manner is contrary to both the law and humanity,” Singh added.
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