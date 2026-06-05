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Viral Video Shows Dalit Youth Hung Upside Down in Well Over Theft Suspicion In Haryana’s Hansi; Police Launch Probe

Hansi: A shocking video showing a young Dalit man being hung upside down in a well after being accused of stealing a motor pump has gone viral on social media, prompting a police investigation into the incident in Sorakhi village of Haryana, police said.

The shocking incident occurred at Sorakhi village in Hansi. In the video, the youth is seen hanging upside down in a well with his feet tied. The youth, who has appeared to be weeping and wailing in distress, is accused of stealing a motor pump.

According to locals, he is a resident of Sorakhi village. The youth, who denied the allegations of theft, is admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hansi. While being hospitalised, he said that he had gone to the fields to relieve himself.

Some people chased him, thinking he was a thief, and hanged him from a well. According to the youth, he was pulled out, beaten with sticks, and made to confess under pressure. He claimed the police saved him. Now, he called for justice and demanded severe consequences for his attackers. He said he is from a Dalit family, while those villagers are upper caste.