Viral Video Showing TMC Leader With Bundles Of Cash Sparks Row In Bengal

Someone in the clip was heard asking over the phone whether a purchase would be made "in cash or on finance", while another person entered with a nylon filled with money. Although the footage has led to allegations of illicit cash transactions, Mondal refuted the charge, claiming the clip was from 2022 and that he had no role in the transaction. "I was merely sitting there. It is an old video. Some friends were involved in a land deal. That is all I know," he said.

Mondal, the vice-chairman of the Barasat I Panchayat Samiti in North 24 Parganas district, was seen with Rakibul Islam, a local businessman, with what appears to be a large amount of cash in Rs 500 denominations spread out on the table. ETV Bharat could not independently verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Islam, who was seen speaking on the phone, also denied any wrongdoing, saying the cash was related to a land transaction. "It is a two-year-old video. As far as I remember, money from a land deal was being counted. There was investment in land," he said, adding that Mondal was a partner in the land transaction and that the premises shown were not his office.

After the video surfaced, Barasat I block TMC convenor Mohammad Isha Sarkar said the party would act if any wrongdoing was established. "I came to know about the matter only today (Sunday). I will inform the party about it, and if the authenticity of the video is proven and guilt is established, action will be taken. Questions also arise about the source of such a huge amount of cash," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the video clip exposed the ruling party's "true colour". Accusing Mondal of being a "land mafia", BJP leader Tapas Mitra has demanded an immediate probe by central agencies. "We have seen cases like Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee. TMC is looting Bengal. We want the ED to investigate and the Centre to step in," he told a news agency.

[With agency inputs]