Viral Video Of District Collector Tina Dabi’s Republic Day Salute Sparks Debate; Collector Calls It ‘Momentary Lapse’
After hoisting the tricolour, Dabi was seen momentarily facing the wrong direction while beginning her salute.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Barmer: A video of Barmer district collector Tina Dabi showing a brief moment of confusion regarding the direction she was facing while saluting during the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony has gone viral.
The incident occurred during the official flag-hoisting ceremony at the Collectorate premises on Monday. After hoisting the tricolour, Dabi was seen momentarily facing the wrong direction while beginning her salute. The video shows the collector correcting her posture within two to three seconds after a security guard standing nearby signalled the discrepancy.
Republic Day was, however, celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in Barmer on Monday. Amidst the celebrations, Dabi first hoisted the tricolor flag at her official residence. She then proceeded to the Collectorate premises, where officials, staff, school students, and local citizens were present. The entire premises were filled with discipline and enthusiasm in preparation for the national anthem and flag hoisting ceremony.
Social Media Reactions
This incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media within hours. User reactions on various platforms are mixed. Some are trolling her, calling it a breach of protocol, while most users consider it a normal human error and believe it shouldn't be blown out of proportion. Some posts also praised the promptness of the security guard.
Dabi clarified, stating that employees were standing on both sides of her during the flag hoisting ceremony at the Collectorate premises. She explained that it was a momentary lapse of just 2-3 seconds, which she immediately corrected. “It was a brief moment of confusion and not a major mistake,” Dabi said.