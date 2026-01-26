ETV Bharat / state

Viral Video Of District Collector Tina Dabi’s Republic Day Salute Sparks Debate; Collector Calls It ‘Momentary Lapse’

Barmer: A video of Barmer district collector Tina Dabi showing a brief moment of confusion regarding the direction she was facing while saluting during the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony has gone viral.

The incident occurred during the official flag-hoisting ceremony at the Collectorate premises on Monday. After hoisting the tricolour, Dabi was seen momentarily facing the wrong direction while beginning her salute. The video shows the collector correcting her posture within two to three seconds after a security guard standing nearby signalled the discrepancy.

Republic Day was, however, celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in Barmer on Monday. ​​Amidst the celebrations, Dabi first hoisted the tricolor flag at her official residence. She then proceeded to the Collectorate premises, where officials, staff, school students, and local citizens were present. The entire premises were filled with discipline and enthusiasm in preparation for the national anthem and flag hoisting ceremony.