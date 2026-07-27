Viral Protest Face Rhiya Approaches Maharashtra Cyber Cell Over Online Harassment
Model Rhiya Yadav sought action from cyber police over online abuse following her viral role in the nationwide NEET protest movement.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Model and actor Rhiya Yadav Ahir, who became one of the most recognisable faces of the nationwide NEET-UG protest, has approached the Maharashtra Police cyber cell, alleging that she was subjected to online harassment following the incident. During the protest, a video of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van went viral.
While many social media users praised her role in the student movement, Rhiya said she also faced abusive messages, threats and attempts to malign her reputation.
Speaking to ANI, Rhiya said she had filed an online First Information Report (FIR) a few days ago and later visited the Maharashtra Police cyber cell after receiving a call from officials.
"Many will appreciate you and support you, but there are also some who choose to speak against you. Everyone has the right to express their opinion. Still, no one has the right to degrade someone, malign their reputation, attack their dignity publicly, or make statements suggesting that a person does not have the right to live," she said.
Clarifying that her participation was never politically motivated, Rhiya added, "The movement we started was not for any political party, religion or individual. It was for all of us."
She also urged women facing similar abuse not to remain silent. "As a woman, I want to tell others who may be facing similar situations that they are not alone. I am taking this stand to show that I will continue to speak up and stand for what is right," she added.
Earlier, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced stricter action against those responsible for examination paper leaks, Rhiya had welcomed the move but said the real test would be implementation.
"I agree with the Prime Minister; it has to be strict action towards them. This is what the demands were. To say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another," she had said, while expressing hope that those accused in the latest paper leak cases would not escape accountability.
She had also welcomed the proposal for fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases. She supported dialogue between the government and protesters after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following written assurances from the Centre.
Rhiya, who had earlier rejected allegations that her viral protest was aimed at gaining fame, reiterated that she was merely one participant in a larger movement. "I did not start this. I do not want to take credit for it. I am just a part of this," she had said.
The nationwide agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak concluded on Saturday after the Centre accepted key demands, including the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and gave written assurances on examination reforms, bringing an end to the 37-day protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
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