ETV Bharat / state

Viral Protest Face Rhiya Approaches Maharashtra Cyber Cell Over Online Harassment

New Delhi: Model and actor Rhiya Yadav Ahir, who became one of the most recognisable faces of the nationwide NEET-UG protest, has approached the Maharashtra Police cyber cell, alleging that she was subjected to online harassment following the incident. During the protest, a video of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van went viral.

While many social media users praised her role in the student movement, Rhiya said she also faced abusive messages, threats and attempts to malign her reputation.

Speaking to ANI, Rhiya said she had filed an online First Information Report (FIR) a few days ago and later visited the Maharashtra Police cyber cell after receiving a call from officials.

"Many will appreciate you and support you, but there are also some who choose to speak against you. Everyone has the right to express their opinion. Still, no one has the right to degrade someone, malign their reputation, attack their dignity publicly, or make statements suggesting that a person does not have the right to live," she said.

Clarifying that her participation was never politically motivated, Rhiya added, "The movement we started was not for any political party, religion or individual. It was for all of us."

She also urged women facing similar abuse not to remain silent. "As a woman, I want to tell others who may be facing similar situations that they are not alone. I am taking this stand to show that I will continue to speak up and stand for what is right," she added.