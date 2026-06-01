ETV Bharat / state

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Row Around Zameer Ahmed Khan Ahead Of Karnataka Cabinet Formation

Bengaluru: A viral audio clip purportedly featuring senior Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has triggered a political controversy in Karnataka at a crucial time, with discussions underway over the composition of the new state cabinet ahead of D K Shivakumar taking oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The audio clip, linked to the recent Davanagere South Assembly by-election, allegedly contains instructions from Zameer to local supporters to reduce the Congress party’s vote share in certain areas and encourage Muslim voters to back an independent candidate instead of the party nominee.

According to the audio circulating on social media, a voice purported to be that of Zameer is heard asking local Congress functionaries to support the candidate contesting on the 'cooker' symbol, widely associated with an independent contestant, rather than Congress candidate Samarth. The clip also allegedly contains directions to mobilise Muslim voters in favour of the independent candidate.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of reported internal dissatisfaction within sections of the Congress over the selection of Samarth, grandson of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, as the party's candidate for the by-election. Political observers had earlier noted that some leaders seeking a Muslim candidate for the seat remained distant from the campaign despite reconciliation efforts by the party leadership.

Although the Congress eventually won the seat, the by-poll exposed differences among sections of the party's Muslim leadership. Congress leaders Saleem Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad had earlier indirectly alleged that attempts were made to support forces outside the party.