VIP Leader Kameshwar Sahni Shot Dead In Motihari; Police Probe Political Angle

Motihari: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Kameshwar Sahni was shot dead in Bihar’s Motihari district early Friday, officials said. The incident took place around 6 AM in Tinkoni village under the Darpa police station area, when unidentified bike-norne assailants opened fire at him as he stepped outside his home, police said.

Sahni (50), in charge of the VIP’s Raxaul unit, died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene and began a probe into the incident.

According to locals, Sahni was washing his hands near the doorstep of his house when two men on a motorcycle arrived and fired at him. The miscreants fled while brandishing their weapons after carrying out the crime.

Police officials later recovered multiple empty shell casings, sent the body for post-mortem, and called a forensic team for further examination. An investigation led by the Raxaul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) is underway.

Rajesh Kumar, a relative of the deceased, alleged, “Criminals shot my maternal uncle, Kameshwar Sahni, at the doorstep of his home. Old enmity or a political dispute could be behind the killing.”