ETV Bharat / state

Violent Protests Rock Manipur's Kangpokpi Over 'Detention' Of 6 Villagers

Imphal: Violent protests by a section of people from the Kuki community broke out in Manipur's Kangpokpi district over the alleged detention of six villagers by security forces, officials said on Sunday.

The protests continued from 10 pm on Saturday to around midnight in Motbung and other nearby areas, during which the agitators burnt tyres on the roads and pelted stones at government vehicles, they said.

The agitators claimed that the six villagers from Kholen were detained by security forces without giving any reason. Kholen, located close to the Naga-dominated Chawangkining village in the district, had recently come under attack by armed miscreants.