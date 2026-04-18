Violence Along India-Bhutan Border In Assam Now Under Control; 15 Arrested: Police
Police said violence in Assam’s Chirang over illegal forest encroachment is contained amid tight security, flag marches and internet suspension, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Tezpur: The violence that erupted in the Chirang district of Assam, along the India-Bhutan border, is now under control, according to officials. The unrest was sparked by allegations of illegal encroachment in the Ripu–Chirang Reserve Forest within the Runikhata Range.
At least 15 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on Friday. Security has been tightened in the area, with police and paramilitary forces conducting flag marches to maintain law and order. Internet services have also been shut in the area following the violence in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said that “the situation is currently under control and normalcy is expected to return soon.”
The unrest reportedly began after reports surfaced of tree felling and the setting up of temporary settlements, locally known as “polythene-bamboo camps”, inside the protected forest area. Visuals from the site showed cleared land, felled trees, and makeshift structures made of bamboo and plastic sheets.
Following this, the Forest Department, with assistance from the police, carried out an eviction drive to remove the illegal encroachments. Authorities have reiterated that any form of encroachment inside a reserve forest is unlawful and poses a serious threat to the environment and biodiversity.
Earlier, on April 16, more than 25 individuals were detained for allegedly clearing forest land, which further escalated tensions in the area, leading to protests and clashes with security forces.
According to official sources, around 25 to 30 families had been residing inside the forest area for some time. Locals claim that some of these families had settled there after losing their homes to river erosion or due to past ethnic conflicts.
The forest area falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where encroachment on forest land has long been a major concern. The Ripu–Chirang Reserve Forest was earlier part of Manas National Park and was later designated as the Sikhna Jwhlao National Park by the government.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kunjan Basumatary said that nearly 1,714 hectares of forest land under the Runikhata Range have been encroached upon, while the total area of the National Park is around 17,000 hectares. The Forest Department has conducted similar eviction drives in the past as well.
“Miscreants attempted to attack a forest beat office under the Runikhata Range on Friday, but the situation was brought under control due to the presence of SSB personnel in the border area. Currently, around 50 personnel of the Forest Department’s First Battalion have been deployed in the area, and one is missing. 303 rifle has also been recovered,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary visited the site on Saturday and interacted with local residents. “The actions of a few individuals should not be used to blame the entire Adivasi community,” he told the media.
He added that a detailed report will be prepared by the Runikhata Forest Range Office and submitted to the BTC, which will then forward it to the state government. “Strict action will be taken under the law if anyone is found guilty,” Mohilary assured.
At present, additional security forces remain deployed in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored. The administration has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting forest land and maintaining law and order.
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