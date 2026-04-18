ETV Bharat / state

Violence Along India-Bhutan Border In Assam Now Under Control; 15 Arrested: Police

Tezpur: The violence that erupted in the Chirang district of Assam, along the India-Bhutan border, is now under control, according to officials. The unrest was sparked by allegations of illegal encroachment in the Ripu–Chirang Reserve Forest within the Runikhata Range.

At least 15 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on Friday. Security has been tightened in the area, with police and paramilitary forces conducting flag marches to maintain law and order. Internet services have also been shut in the area following the violence in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said that “the situation is currently under control and normalcy is expected to return soon.”

The unrest reportedly began after reports surfaced of tree felling and the setting up of temporary settlements, locally known as “polythene-bamboo camps”, inside the protected forest area. Visuals from the site showed cleared land, felled trees, and makeshift structures made of bamboo and plastic sheets.

RAF during the flag march in Assam's Chirang (ETV Bharat)

Following this, the Forest Department, with assistance from the police, carried out an eviction drive to remove the illegal encroachments. Authorities have reiterated that any form of encroachment inside a reserve forest is unlawful and poses a serious threat to the environment and biodiversity.

Earlier, on April 16, more than 25 individuals were detained for allegedly clearing forest land, which further escalated tensions in the area, leading to protests and clashes with security forces.