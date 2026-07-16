ETV Bharat / state

Violence On Wheels: Three More Incidents Were Reported On Mumbai's Local Trains

Mumbai: Questions are being raised about the issue of safety of commuters on Mumbai's local trains after a spate of incidents of violence shows no signs of abating.

A first incident is a video showing a brawl between passengers on a Churchgate-Virar local train that has been going viral. The Railway police are currently verifying the exact date when the incident occurred and are trying to locate the accused.

In a second incident, two commuters sustained head injuries after a fight broke out inside the luggage coach of a Parel–Ambernath local train. According to the Railway Police, a local train bound for Ambernath from Mumbai arrived at Thakurli station around intermittent night of Wednesday and Thursday, around 12:10 AM, when a dispute over a seat broke out between two groups.

After the assault, the accused disembarked at Thakurli station and fled. Pritesh Kanojia and Raju Waghe sustained serious injuries in the attack. Following the incident, they were initially admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for treatment. Considering their condition, doctors later transferred them to the tertiary-level government Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Mumbai for further medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Railway Police at Kalyan station recorded the statements of both injured men and have helped in providing with legal process to register a case against the accused.

Special teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused.

Railway Police Statement

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said, "A fight between two persons in the luggage coach of the Parel–Ambarnath Local train at about 00:30 hrs. During the preliminary inquiry conducted by the GRP, it was found that neither of the two persons was carrying any sharp weapon. The injury was caused when the metal bangle (kada) worn on one person's wrist struck the other person's head during the scuffle. Necessary legal action is being taken by GRP/Kalyan. A detailed report will be submitted after further information is received from the GRP."

Meanwhile, in a third incident, a clip was forwarded by commuters waiting on the Kurla railway platform that showed a man running at night on the crowded platform with a chopper (a large knife) at Kurla station. According to the preliminary railway police reports, they said person is mentally unstable.