Violence On Wheels: Three More Incidents Were Reported On Mumbai's Local Trains
These incidents have caused concerns among railway commuters about how people carrying sharp weapons are being allowed on local trains
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Questions are being raised about the issue of safety of commuters on Mumbai's local trains after a spate of incidents of violence shows no signs of abating.
A first incident is a video showing a brawl between passengers on a Churchgate-Virar local train that has been going viral. The Railway police are currently verifying the exact date when the incident occurred and are trying to locate the accused.
In a second incident, two commuters sustained head injuries after a fight broke out inside the luggage coach of a Parel–Ambernath local train. According to the Railway Police, a local train bound for Ambernath from Mumbai arrived at Thakurli station around intermittent night of Wednesday and Thursday, around 12:10 AM, when a dispute over a seat broke out between two groups.
After the assault, the accused disembarked at Thakurli station and fled. Pritesh Kanojia and Raju Waghe sustained serious injuries in the attack. Following the incident, they were initially admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for treatment. Considering their condition, doctors later transferred them to the tertiary-level government Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Mumbai for further medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Railway Police at Kalyan station recorded the statements of both injured men and have helped in providing with legal process to register a case against the accused.
Special teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused.
Railway Police Statement
Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said, "A fight between two persons in the luggage coach of the Parel–Ambarnath Local train at about 00:30 hrs. During the preliminary inquiry conducted by the GRP, it was found that neither of the two persons was carrying any sharp weapon. The injury was caused when the metal bangle (kada) worn on one person's wrist struck the other person's head during the scuffle. Necessary legal action is being taken by GRP/Kalyan. A detailed report will be submitted after further information is received from the GRP."
Meanwhile, in a third incident, a clip was forwarded by commuters waiting on the Kurla railway platform that showed a man running at night on the crowded platform with a chopper (a large knife) at Kurla station. According to the preliminary railway police reports, they said person is mentally unstable.
Demands by passenger association
Passenger associations have demanded increased patrolling by the Railway Police and RPF during peak hours, the deployment of additional security at sensitive stations, and the strengthening of CCTV surveillance systems within local trains.
Tushar Khot, Secretary of the Central Railway Passengers' Association, told ETV Bharat, "It is perturbing that such incidents are on the rise due to many factors, such as extreme overcrowding in local trains, disputes over minor issues, inadequate police presence, and a lack of effective vigilance to prevent individuals from travelling with sharp weapons"
Passenger safety issue
Between 7.5 and 8 million passengers travel on Mumbai's local trains every day. Overcrowding leaves virtually no personal space. Dr Rupali Yadav, a psychiatrist, said, "This lack of space increases the likelihood of conflicts escalating over minor issues—such as accidental bumping, standing near the doorway, disputes over seats, or jostling while boarding and alighting."
For Mumbaikars, the local train is not merely a mode of transport but an integral part of daily life.
Recent case of assault
Just a month ago, a young man named Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death on a moving local train over a trivial issue of shutting the door of the compartment since there were heavy rains that night.