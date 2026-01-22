ETV Bharat / state

Violence-Hit Kokrajhar In Assam Limps Back To Normalcy, Army Patrolling On

Security personnel keep vigil in a sensitive area, where two persons were killed in mob violence, leading to arson and clashes allegedly between the Bodos and Adivasis, in Assam's Kokrajhar district, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: The violence-hit Kokrajhar district of Assam was limping back to normalcy with security personnel, including the Army, patrolling sensitive areas on Thursday, officials said. Two persons were killed in clashes between the Bodos and Adivasis in the district following a road accident on Monday.

There has been no fresh violence in the district since Tuesday evening, an official said. Four columns of the Army have been deployed, and they are patrolling sensitive areas, he said. The CRPF and Assam Police are also patrolling the affected areas, he added.

Over 1,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps set up in five schools, with the district administration making efforts to ensure they return to their homes, the official said. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS remain in place, with internet services suspended. The internet has also been blocked in neighbouring Chirang district.