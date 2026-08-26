Violence Erupts Over Installation Of Ambedkar's Statue In Uttar Pradesh; Cops Injured, Vehicles Damaged, Eight Held
Police said two FIRs have been filed and cases registered against 32 named and over 250 unidentified accused.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Budaun: Six police personnel were injured and seven of their vehicles damaged after a clash broke out in Sikri village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district over proposed installation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar statue on government land on Tuesday evening. So far, eight people have been arrested. BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded an immediate resolution of the matter.
On Wednesday, police intensified surveillance and the ADM (Finance & Revenue) and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) inspected Sikri. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace and order. Action is being taken in coordination with the Revenue Department, police said.
"All shops and markets are operational and traffic movement is normal. The situation is currently peaceful and under control. An appeal has been made to maintain peace and harmony and not to pay heed to any rumours," police said.
Police have registered two FIRs regarding the clashes, stone-pelting, assault, and encroachment on government land. One FIR pertains to the assault and rioting, while the other was filed by the revenue official regarding the encroachment on government land. Cases have been registered against 32 named and over 250 unidentified people.
"The statue of Babasaheb has been secured by the local police. Some individuals have been taken into custody in connection with this incident. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused," Ankit Sharma, SSP
Former Chief Minister Mayawati has demanded an immediate resolution from the government. "Regarding the ongoing controversy and tension over the installation of a statue of Bharat Ratna Most Revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, it would be appropriate for the administration to immediately find a peaceful and just resolution to this situation," she posted on her X handle.
Earlier, villagers informed the Faizganj Behta police station that some locals were attempting to install a statue of Ambedkar with the intention of encroaching upon Gram Samaj land. The administration arrived at the scene in the morning and made continuous efforts to reason with the crowd. They were informed that the statue would be installed only after obtaining necessary permission and in accordance with the rules.
Although the matter was initially resolved after mediation, situation deteriorated at around 7:30 pm when a group allegedly started pelting stones at police. Several vehicles were damaged, and some employees sustained injuries. However, the police dispersed the crowd using mild force.
"Peace and order have been fully restored at the site. Police vehicles were damaged, and some employees were injured; they are currently receiving medical treatment," said Avinash Kumar Rai, District Magistrate.
Upon learning of the incident, the DM, SSP, ADM, and CO (Bisauli), along with teams from several police stations, reached the scene and brought the situation under control.
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