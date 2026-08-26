ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts Over Installation Of Ambedkar's Statue In Uttar Pradesh; Cops Injured, Vehicles Damaged, Eight Held

Budaun: Six police personnel were injured and seven of their vehicles damaged after a clash broke out in Sikri village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district over proposed installation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar statue on government land on Tuesday evening. So far, eight people have been arrested. BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded an immediate resolution of the matter.

On Wednesday, police intensified surveillance and the ADM (Finance & Revenue) and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) inspected Sikri. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace and order. Action is being taken in coordination with the Revenue Department, police said.

"All shops and markets are operational and traffic movement is normal. The situation is currently peaceful and under control. An appeal has been made to maintain peace and harmony and not to pay heed to any rumours," police said.

Police have registered two FIRs regarding the clashes, stone-pelting, assault, and encroachment on government land. One FIR pertains to the assault and rioting, while the other was filed by the revenue official regarding the encroachment on government land. Cases have been registered against 32 named and over 250 unidentified people.

"The statue of Babasaheb has been secured by the local police. Some individuals have been taken into custody in connection with this incident. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused," Ankit Sharma, SSP