Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Zonal Magistrate’s Vehicle Torched, Polling Staff Injured In Banswara Violence
After poll violence, police conducted raids and took several people involved in the unrest and arson into custody, reports Chintan Joshi.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Banswara: Violence erupted on Monday in Rajasthan’s Banswara district as an angry mob, upset over the defeat of a candidate in panchayat elections, set ablaze the vehicle of the zonal magistrate and attacked the polling staff, leaving several people injured.
Supporters of candidate Lalit Kumar, who lost the sarpanch election by 32 votes, attacked the polling booth at the Bawdi Ninama polling station.
The mob pelted the polling team with stones and also set fire to the magistrate’s vehicle. The attack left several polling staff members injured.
SDM Mukesh Meena said violence erupted while voting for the fourth phase of the Panchayati Raj elections for the posts of sarpanch and ward panch took place on Monday.
“After the voting process concluded, the polling staff began counting the votes. After the results were announced, supporters of a sarpanch candidate grew furious, and the mob targeted the polling station. The agitated crowd pelted the polling booth with stones and set the Zonal Magistrate’s vehicle on fire. Stones were also thrown at the polling team members,” said Meena.
Earlier, after receiving information about the incident, Kushalgarh SDM Meena and a large police contingent arrived at the scene. Officials assessed the situation, which was brought under control after the miscreants were dispersed.
Later, the police conducted raids in the area and took several people involved in the unrest and arson into custody. SDM Meena said that the situation was now fully under control.
As a precautionary measure, additional police forces were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.
On Sunday night, one person was killed, and more than half a dozen others were injured after supporters of two sarpanch candidates clashed in Baroli village of Rajasthan's Dholpur district on the eve of polling.
The clash took place under the jurisdiction of Sarmathura police station as incumbent sarpanch Rajni Devi faced candidate Geeta Devi.
Geeta’s supporter was shot dead in the incident, while more than half a dozen people from both groups sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition.
Last month, the State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan will be held in four phases starting October 23.
State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh, while announcing the polling schedule at a press conference, had said that voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be held in four phases on October 23, October 29, November 4 and November 14, from 7 am to 6 pm.
As per the polling schedule released earlier, elections for panch and sarpanch posts were scheduled on October 25 in the first phase, October 31 in the second, and November 6 in the third phase. The fourth phase took place on November 16.
Counting of votes for the posts was held immediately after polling at the respective Gram Panchayat headquarters.
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