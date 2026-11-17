ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Zonal Magistrate’s Vehicle Torched, Polling Staff Injured In Banswara Violence

Banswara: Violence erupted on Monday in Rajasthan’s ​​Banswara district as an angry mob, upset over the defeat of a candidate in panchayat elections, set ablaze the vehicle of the zonal magistrate and attacked the polling staff, leaving several people injured.

Supporters of candidate Lalit Kumar, who lost the sarpanch election by 32 votes, attacked the polling booth at the Bawdi Ninama polling station.

The mob pelted the polling team with stones and also set fire to the magistrate’s vehicle. The attack left several polling staff members injured.

SDM Mukesh Meena said violence erupted while voting for the fourth phase of the Panchayati Raj elections for the posts of sarpanch and ward panch took place on Monday.

“After the voting process concluded, the polling staff began counting the votes. After the results were announced, supporters of a sarpanch candidate grew furious, and the mob targeted the polling station. The agitated crowd pelted the polling booth with stones and set the Zonal Magistrate’s vehicle on fire. Stones were also thrown at the polling team members,” said Meena.

Earlier, after receiving information about the incident, Kushalgarh SDM Meena and a large police contingent arrived at the scene. Officials assessed the situation, which was brought under control after the miscreants were dispersed.

Later, the police conducted raids in the area and took several people involved in the unrest and arson into custody. SDM Meena said that the situation was now fully under control.

As a precautionary measure, additional police forces were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.