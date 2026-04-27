ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts In Jagaddal Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Today: BJP-TMC Clashes, Explosion At MLA's House Leave 3 Injured

North 24 Parganas: Tensions reached a boiling point in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night as violent clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in front of the Jagaddal Police Station.

The unrest comes just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in the region on Monday. The spark for the violence was reportedly the tearing of political flags and posters put up for the Prime Minister's visit.

BJP workers accused TMC supporters of desecrating their campaign materials near the Jagaddal area. The situation escalated rapidly as supporters from both sides gathered in front of the Jagaddal Police Station, leading to heated exchanges, stone-pelting, and physical skirmishes that local law enforcement struggled to contain.

In a significant escalation of the conflict, a bombing was reported at the residence of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, contesting from Bhatpara (General) Assembly constituency for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Crude bombs were hurled at the MLA's house, causing panic in the neighbourhood and significant property damage. At least three people were injured in the explosion. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.