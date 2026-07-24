ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Village Over Land Dispute For Coal Mine

Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Village Over Land Dispute For Coal Mine ( ETV Bharat )

Surajpur: A land dispute over a proposed coal mine sparked violence in Dharampur village of Chhattisgarh on Friday, leaving several police personnel injured and the security heightened in the area, officials said. Residents of the Madannagar-Dharampur area have been protesting for several days against the land acquisition for a new mine by the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). But the tension escalated after a police party arrived in a neighbourhood to arrest some locals accused in an earlier case. “On Friday morning, an administrative team accompanied by a large police force entered Dharampur to make arrests, but villagers protested and clashed with the officials, pelting them with stones and attacking them with sticks and clubs,” police alleged. Madannagar-Dharampur area turned into a cantonment (ETV Bharat) The sudden violence forced police to retreat nearly half a kilometre amid the chaos. Dozens of officers sustained injuries during the stampede, including head wounds and other serious harm.