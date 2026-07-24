Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Village Over Land Dispute For Coal Mine
Police clashed with protesting villagers in Dharampur, Chhattisgarh, over land acquisition for a coal mine, injuring six officers and escalating security in the area.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Surajpur: A land dispute over a proposed coal mine sparked violence in Dharampur village of Chhattisgarh on Friday, leaving several police personnel injured and the security heightened in the area, officials said.
Residents of the Madannagar-Dharampur area have been protesting for several days against the land acquisition for a new mine by the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). But the tension escalated after a police party arrived in a neighbourhood to arrest some locals accused in an earlier case.
“On Friday morning, an administrative team accompanied by a large police force entered Dharampur to make arrests, but villagers protested and clashed with the officials, pelting them with stones and attacking them with sticks and clubs,” police alleged.
The sudden violence forced police to retreat nearly half a kilometre amid the chaos. Dozens of officers sustained injuries during the stampede, including head wounds and other serious harm.
Among the injured was Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Joshi. Female officers were also hurt in the attack.
Surajpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yogesh Dewangan confirmed six police personnel were injured and are receiving treatment at local health facilities.
“All the injured were immediately admitted to the Pratappur Community Health Centre and the District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the incident,” said Dewangan.
Following the incident, additional security forces have been deployed in Dharampur, with more than 30 government vehicles and SECL officials stationed at the site to maintain order.
“Police had arrived to arrest five accused persons in connection with an old case. We had come fully prepared. When we attempted the arrests, the villagers misunderstood the situation, believing it to be related to a different matter, and resorted to protests and violent behaviour. We had come solely to arrest the accused; no survey team accompanied us,” ASP Dewangan said, adding that one accused individual was apprehended, but four remain at large.
The ASP added that the police were in the process of identifying attackers and preparing a legal case against them. “We appeal to residents to stay calm, ignore rumours and cooperate with ongoing police patrols aimed at restoring peace,” he said.
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