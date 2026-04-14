ETV Bharat / state

Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Turn Violent In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Several Injured

According to preliminary information, the dispute erupted during preparations for an Ambedkar Jayanti rally. A Bolero vehicle was reportedly parked along the rally route, which disrupted the route. Annoyed with it, more than 50 masked individuals allegedly linked to the Bhim Army reached the residence of the vehicle’s driver in Amilia.

The incident began in the Amilia area and soon escalated. Activists allegedly associated with the Bhim Army reportedly created a ruckus, vandalised property, and clashed with police personnel. Authorities confirmed that multiple individuals, including police officers, sustained injuries in the violence.

Sidhi: Several people have been injured after the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar turned violent in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday. The administration deployed heavy police forces to restore law and order in the area.

The attackers first vandalised the Bolero and then forcibly entered the house and assaulted several members of the family. Mani Shukla (22) sustained serious injuries and was referred to a hospital in Rewa for treatment. Other injured individuals include Ramakant Shukla (around 80), Archana Shukla (40), and her daughter Divyansh Shukla (22). Family members who attempted to intervene were also assaulted, and the house was damaged.

Following the incident, tensions escalated in the area. Angry locals allegedly surrounded and assaulted some Bhim Army activists. The situation deteriorated further when a group of Bhim Army supporters reportedly reached the Amilia police station, where they created chaos, vandalised property, and damaged vehicles parked outside the premises. The Station House Officer was allegedly assaulted and several police personnel were injured.

Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Turn Violent In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Several Injured (ETV Bharat)

Since the situation was out of control, additional police forces from Amilia, Kamarji, Bahri, and Sihawal were deployed to maintain law and order. Continuous patrolling is being carried out across the region. As a precautionary measure, the entire Amilia market has been shut.

While situation is brought under control, tensions had not completely subsided at the time of reporting.

Sidhi District Collector Vikas Mishra said that the administration is working to control the situation. “We have brought the law-and-order situation under control. The SDM and Tehsildar are also reaching the spot, and adequate police force has been deployed. We are aware that several people have sustained injuries and are ensuring that no major untoward incident occurs,” he said.