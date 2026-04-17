ETV Bharat / state

Violence Erupts Along India–Bhutan Border In Assam's Chirang; Vehicles Torched, Arms Looted

Tezpur: Violence broke out along the India–Bhutan border in Assam’s Chirang district after hundreds of Adivasi protesters attacked the Runikhata Forest Range Office. The mob torched vehicles, blocked the National Highway 127, and clashed with security forces. Police reached the spot and opened fire and used tear gas to bring the situation under control.

At least seven four-wheelers were set on fire during the violence. Reports further state that four firearms were looted from the forest office amid the chaos.

According to Chirang Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kunjaung Basumatary, the unrest was triggered by a forest department’s eviction drive and the allegation of fresh encroachment on forest land. Protestors retaliated with heavy stone pelting after the police fired tear gas. Several police and forest officials have reportedly sustained head injuries.