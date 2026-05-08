ETV Bharat / state

Violence During Noida Workers' Protest: Magisterial Probe Ordered, Evidence Sought From Public

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida administration has adopted a strict stance regarding the violent incidents that occurred during workers' protests in Gautam Buddha Nagar last month. A magisterial inquiry has now been ordered into the disturbances that took place on April 13 at Phase-2 police station and Sector-63.

For this purpose, the Police Commissionerate has appointed Presiding Officer Ajay Kumar and has sought evidence from the general public.

On April 13, the workers’ protest in Noida’s Phase-2 and Sector-63 areas turned aggressive. The violence and stone-pelting during this time severely disrupted law and order in the city. Police had to use mild force to bring the situation under control.

Subsequently, the administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to thoroughly investigate the incident. Additional Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Ajay Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility for this investigation.