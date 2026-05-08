Violence During Noida Workers' Protest: Magisterial Probe Ordered, Evidence Sought From Public
A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the recent violent protests by workers in Noida. Public and eyewitness evidence is sought; submissions accepted until May 15.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The Noida administration has adopted a strict stance regarding the violent incidents that occurred during workers' protests in Gautam Buddha Nagar last month. A magisterial inquiry has now been ordered into the disturbances that took place on April 13 at Phase-2 police station and Sector-63.
For this purpose, the Police Commissionerate has appointed Presiding Officer Ajay Kumar and has sought evidence from the general public.
On April 13, the workers’ protest in Noida’s Phase-2 and Sector-63 areas turned aggressive. The violence and stone-pelting during this time severely disrupted law and order in the city. Police had to use mild force to bring the situation under control.
Subsequently, the administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to thoroughly investigate the incident. Additional Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Ajay Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility for this investigation.
The inquiry officer has appealed to the public and eyewitnesses for their cooperation. "If you have any evidence related to this incident, you can present it," the official appealed.
The last date for submitting evidence is May 15. Written statements, oral testimony, or electronic evidence can be submitted on working days between 11 AM and 3 PM at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Line. The identity of those providing evidence will be kept confidential, police assured.
It is pertinent to note that the unrest in Noida Phase-2 was triggered by employees demanding a salary hike. There was vandalism of vehicles and property, and stones were thrown in Phase-2. Employees of a company had gathered to protest their demand for a salary increase. Heavy police deployment was put in place to control the situation.
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