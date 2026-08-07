ETV Bharat / state

Violence Breaks Out In Patna As Irate Mob Sets Ablaze Vehicles After Man Dies In Road Accident

Violence breaks out in Patna after death of a person in road accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Violence broke out in Patna with people setting on fire three police vehicles and a bus that crushed a man to death on Friday.

The person died on the spot in the accident, and enraged by the accident, an agitated mob torched vehicles and blocked the highway. The mishap took place in the Agamkuan police station area of ​​Patna district, which evoked protests against rash driving. A speeding bus ran over a 26-year-old man, Manish Kumar, on National Highway-30 and following his death, the crowd descended on the road and set ablaze vehicles.

Eyewitness Arvind Kumar said that people first set ablaze the bus that had run over and killed the young man. "Panic gripped the area as soon as the flames were visible. A violent mob torched several vehicles including a police vehicle," said Kumar.

After receiving news of the incident, a large number of personnel from the Agamkuan police station and the traffic police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.