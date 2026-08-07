Violence Breaks Out In Patna As Irate Mob Sets Ablaze Vehicles After Man Dies In Road Accident
Police faced stone pelting while angry mob set ablaze vehicles to protest the death of a person in road accident in Patna.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Patna: Violence broke out in Patna with people setting on fire three police vehicles and a bus that crushed a man to death on Friday.
The person died on the spot in the accident, and enraged by the accident, an agitated mob torched vehicles and blocked the highway. The mishap took place in the Agamkuan police station area of Patna district, which evoked protests against rash driving. A speeding bus ran over a 26-year-old man, Manish Kumar, on National Highway-30 and following his death, the crowd descended on the road and set ablaze vehicles.
Eyewitness Arvind Kumar said that people first set ablaze the bus that had run over and killed the young man. "Panic gripped the area as soon as the flames were visible. A violent mob torched several vehicles including a police vehicle," said Kumar.
After receiving news of the incident, a large number of personnel from the Agamkuan police station and the traffic police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
A team of firefighters arrived at the scene after the arson began but encountered the violent mob, forcing them to retreat from the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the crowd pelted stones at the police and following the incident, traffic remained blocked for some time. An atmosphere of chaos prevailed at the scene after the incident.
The police team tried to pacify the agitated crowd and bring the situation under control. However, the family of the deceased and local residents didn't relent and continued protests demanding compensation for the death.
The protesters alleged that the traffic management system in the area is in a shambles and people demanded improvements in the traffic system.
Meanwhile, the Agamkuan police officials stated that the body of the deceased has been sent to PMCH for a post-mortem, while heavy police force has been deployed in the area.
Also Read