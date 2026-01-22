ETV Bharat / state

Vintage Rolls-Royce Adds Royal Touch To Weddings In Chhatarpur

Considered among the most expensive cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce will now be used by grooms in Chhatarpur to arrive in style and escort their brides. Bookings for the luxury vehicle have already begun. Once known as the preferred royal ride of British elites, the Rolls-Royce will now be seen in wedding processions and bridal farewells across Bundelkhand.

Chhatarpur: Traditionally, the groom rides a horse to the bride’s home, and the farewell takes place in a car or other vehicle. Now, weddings in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh are set to get a distinctly royal makeover with the arrival of one of the world’s most talked-about luxury vintage cars, a Rolls‑Royce. This is believed to be the only Rolls-Royce car in the entire Bundelkhand region.

Wedding venue operators Ajay Lal and Shankar Lal Patwa have taken it upon themselves to make this dream come true. They announced that the car will be provided free of cost for weddings of underprivileged daughters. To make weddings more royal and memorable, the operators of the local Shehnai Garden have made elaborate arrangements. The groom will now arrive in a luxury vintage Rolls-Royce.

The Bundeli groom will arrive on a Rolls-Royce (ETV Bharat)

Shehnai Garden manager Anil Soni said the luxury car was brought from Rajasthan and modified at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh. "The car is famous for its grandeur and elegance. Even though its horn is special, it sounds like a train horn and is installed near the driver’s door. Sitting inside makes you feel like royalty," he said.

The Bundeli groom will arrive on a Rolls-Royce (ETV Bharat)

According to Soni, this is the first such car in Bundelkhand to be rented for weddings. The rental charge has been fixed at Rs 20,000 per wedding. Bookings have already been made until February, while weddings from poor and financially weaker families will be provided the car completely free of charge.

Anil Soni added that the vintage Rolls-Royce will not be limited to weddings alone. "It can be used for religious events as well. People from all sections of society will be able to experience this royal ride. Those who admire luxury cars but cannot afford them will now get the opportunity to enjoy this experience at a very affordable cost," he said.