Vintage Car Rally In Uttarakhand Evokes Memories Of Bygone Era, Organisers Eye Tourism Boost

Trying to give a new identity to the tourism of the Himalayan states, Rajan Syal of Fire Fox, the organising team of the rally, said the objective of this Classic Himalayan Drive is not only to showcase the motor heritage, but also to give a new identity to tourism in the Himalayan states of India. "Through this rally, we want to bring alive the natural beauty, culture and excellence of roads of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to the tourists from home and abroad. Even in the 1980s, this rally was organised by the Fire Fox team. When all the friends connected online during Covid, we planned to restart it," Rajan said.

Flagged off from Greater Noida on November 3, this rally reached Mussoorie via Ramnagar and Rishikesh on Tuesday (November 4), where all participants received a grand welcome.

As many as 30 vintage vehicles including 20 foreign cars and 10 Indian classic models became the centre of attraction in this grand event. Among these were rare beauties like the 1958 Mercedes 1801, 1970 Ford Mustang, Mini Cooper, Fiat, Land Rover and Jaguar, which are still running proudly on the roads.

Mussoorie: The otherwise quiet valleys of Mussoorie echoed with the roar of vintage engines on Tuesday, when the Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 Vintage Car Rally hit the Mall Road, taking everyone back in time.

Participants of the Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 Vintage Car Rally (ETV Bharat)

He mentioned that the Uttarakhand government, especially the tourism department, has played a huge role in making this rally a success. "The purpose of the rally was not only to showcase old cars, but also to present the beautiful roads and tourism potential of Uttarakhand to the world," he added.

Participants Pankaj Malik and Madhav Gupta said events like this vintage rally keep the spirit of motoring alive, and are a big step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a hub for adventure and heritage tourism. "There are challenges with maintenance of old cars, but still vintage car enthusiasts maintain it well on the roads even in extreme conditions, which becomes a centre of attraction for the people," Madhav Gupta said.

The drivers and foreign participants participating in the rally said that the roads of Uttarakhand provide ideal routes for adventurous journeys. Such events also boost the state's economy and local tourism business, they said.

A participant from Mumbai said, "I had joined the rally with my 1967 model Fiat. Maintaining old cars requires a lot of hard work, but passion and dedication make it all possible."

The rally also featured four classic cars, two 1950s-60s Italian Fiats and two Volkswagen Beetles. This apart, some modern contemporary cars also accompanied in the journey. The moment these vintage cars hit the Mall Road in Mussoorie, hundreds of tourists and locals gathered on the road to catch a glimpse. Many tourists were seen taking pictures with the cars.

Owner of Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels The Savoy, Kishore Kumar Kaya described organising the rally as a proud moment. He said, "It is a matter of pride that we got the opportunity to host this historic rally. The event not only keeps the motoring culture alive, but also promotes Uttarakhand's tourism and hospitality globally. We have kept the historical significance of our hotel alive till date, reason why Hotel Savoy also is the first choice of tourists coming from across the country."

According to the General Manager of The Savoy Gautam Vali, the participants of the rally spent the night in Mussoorie and left for Kufri (Himachal Pradesh) on Wednesday morning. "The journey will proceed through Mall Road, from where it will head towards higer Himalayan regions. The rally will conclude on November 10 in Delhi. Some vehicles as old as 67 years are also included in the vintage car rally. These include Mercedes, Classic Land Rover, Toyota, Datsun, Fiat, Jaguar, Free Lander etc," Gautam Wali said.

Noted author Ganesh Saili said the rally was more than just a celebration of old vintage cars. "The rally serves a message that heritage and modernity can go hand in hand. These cars plying on the roads of Uttarakhand remind us of the rich history, and at the same time, shows the way forward for the state's future tourism."