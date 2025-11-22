ETV Bharat / state

Vinod Kumar Shukla Becomes First Chhattisgarh Writer To Win Jnanpith Award

The Jnanpith Award is being presented to celebrated poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla in Raipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Vinod Kumar Shukla, a renowned poet, novelist and writer from Chhattisgarh, has become the first literary figure from the state to receive the prestigious Jnanpith Award, one of India’s highest honours in literature. The award was conferred on him at his residence in Raipur.

This historic recognition marks a major milestone for Chhattisgarh, as no prior literary figure from the state has received the Jnanpith Award.

“Never Thought I Would Receive This Award”

Earlier in March 2025, after the announcement of the Jnanpith Award, Vinod Kumar Shukla said he never imagined he would be chosen. He said, “This is one of the biggest awards in Indian literature. Receiving such a great honour brings immense happiness.”

Shukla, 88, has been awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for the year 2024.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he said about his writing, “I always wanted to write a lot, but I wrote very little compared to what I saw, heard and felt. There is so much still left to write. Whenever I think of it, I realise how much remains. If I can write even a part of what’s left, it will complete my journey.”

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Shukla for being honoured with the prestigious award. He said, “Vinod Kumar Shukla represents the rich tradition of Hindi literature that has created a distinct place in the literary world through simplicity, sensitivity and exceptional writing. His work has not only enriched the Hindi language but has deeply influenced generations of readers.”