Vinod Kumar Shukla Becomes First Chhattisgarh Writer To Win Jnanpith Award
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates the poet and novelist, who received the 59th Jnanpith Award at his Raipur home.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Raipur: Vinod Kumar Shukla, a renowned poet, novelist and writer from Chhattisgarh, has become the first literary figure from the state to receive the prestigious Jnanpith Award, one of India’s highest honours in literature. The award was conferred on him at his residence in Raipur.
This historic recognition marks a major milestone for Chhattisgarh, as no prior literary figure from the state has received the Jnanpith Award.
“Never Thought I Would Receive This Award”
Earlier in March 2025, after the announcement of the Jnanpith Award, Vinod Kumar Shukla said he never imagined he would be chosen. He said, “This is one of the biggest awards in Indian literature. Receiving such a great honour brings immense happiness.”
Shukla, 88, has been awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for the year 2024.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he said about his writing, “I always wanted to write a lot, but I wrote very little compared to what I saw, heard and felt. There is so much still left to write. Whenever I think of it, I realise how much remains. If I can write even a part of what’s left, it will complete my journey.”
State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Shukla for being honoured with the prestigious award. He said, “Vinod Kumar Shukla represents the rich tradition of Hindi literature that has created a distinct place in the literary world through simplicity, sensitivity and exceptional writing. His work has not only enriched the Hindi language but has deeply influenced generations of readers.”
Calling it a proud moment for the state, he added, “This honour truly reflects his unmatched contribution to literature.”
On X (formerly Twitter), the CM wrote: “Chhattisgarh’s pride and one of India’s foremost poet-storytellers, Vinod Kumar Shukla, has been honoured with the Jnanpith Award at his Raipur residence. Congratulations to him. We wish him a long and healthy life.”
Major Works of Vinod Kumar Shukla
Vinod Kumar Shukla is the first person from Chhattisgarh to receive the Jnanpith Award. Born on 1 January 1937 in Rajnandgaon, he is one of Hindi’s most celebrated poets and novelists, and currently resides in Raipur.
Important Works
- First poetry collection: Jai Hind (1971)
- Novel: Naukar Ki Kameez (1979)
- Novel: Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi (won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999)
- Story collections: Ped Par Kamra, Mahavidyalay
About the Jnanpith Award
The Jnanpith Award is India’s highest literary honour, presented by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to writers for their outstanding contribution to literature.
Also Read: