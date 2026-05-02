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Vinay Kulkarni's Assembly Membership Disqualified Following His Conviction In Yogeeshgouda Murder Case

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has been disqualified from his membership of the Legislative Assembly for six years following his conviction in a murder case.

Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshmi on Saturday issued a notification disqualifying Vinay's membership of the Assembly as per the provisions of Section 191(1(e)) of the Indian Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

His disqualification comes into effect from April 15, the day he was convicted. However, the disqualification will be automatically revoked if his conviction is stayed by a competent court, the notification said.

Vinay, who represented Dharwad constituency in the Assembly, along with 15 others, was convicted and awarded a life sentence by Bengaluru's special court for elected representatives in the former Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeesh Gouda murder case on April 15.

Gouda was murdered at his gym in Dharwad in the early hours of June 15, 2016. Vinay was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet then.

The local police, who investigated the case initially, arrested six persons following their confession to killing Yogeeshgouda over a land dispute. Vinay's name was not in the FIR.