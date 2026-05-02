Vinay Kulkarni's Assembly Membership Disqualified Following His Conviction In Yogeeshgouda Murder Case
The disqualification will stay for six years unless the conviction is stayed by the higher court.
By Anil Gejji
Published : May 2, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has been disqualified from his membership of the Legislative Assembly for six years following his conviction in a murder case.
Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshmi on Saturday issued a notification disqualifying Vinay's membership of the Assembly as per the provisions of Section 191(1(e)) of the Indian Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
His disqualification comes into effect from April 15, the day he was convicted. However, the disqualification will be automatically revoked if his conviction is stayed by a competent court, the notification said.
Vinay, who represented Dharwad constituency in the Assembly, along with 15 others, was convicted and awarded a life sentence by Bengaluru's special court for elected representatives in the former Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeesh Gouda murder case on April 15.
Gouda was murdered at his gym in Dharwad in the early hours of June 15, 2016. Vinay was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet then.
The local police, who investigated the case initially, arrested six persons following their confession to killing Yogeeshgouda over a land dispute. Vinay's name was not in the FIR.
Following public pressure and the BJP, the state government handed over the case to the CBI in September 2019, and a fresh FIR was filed naming Vinay, which subsequently led to his arrest in November 2020.
He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021 with a condition barring him from visiting Dharwad district, under which his constituency, Dharwad, falls.
Vinay was elected to the Assembly in 2023 by managing his campaign while staying at Kittur of neighbouring Belagavi district.
During the investigation, the case took several twists and turns with two of the main accused turning approvers and Vinay facing charges of influencing, tampering and threatening witnesses. The Supreme Court cancelled his bail in June 2025.
He got the bail for the second time from the apex court in February this year.
There were as many as 21 accused in the case. While two turned approvers, two have been acquitted, including Vinay's personal secretary when he was the minister.